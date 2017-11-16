At the open: TSX ticks higher as banks gain, energy stocks weigh

Canada's main stock index ticked higher in early trade on Thursday, helped by gains among its biggest banking stocks while energy companies weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 19.84 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 15,898.32 shortly after the open. Seven of its 10 main sectors were in positive territory.

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as data showing a surprise rise in domestic manufacturing sales in September offset lower oil prices.

The 0.5-per-cent increase in manufacturing sales topped economists' forecasts for a 0.3-per-cent decline, while volumes rose 0.7 per cent.

The data was "modestly positive for the Canadian dollar," Nick Exarhos, an economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a research report. "But the narrow scope of the increase and the still troubling trend in export volumes continues to point to reasons for concern ahead."

Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, dipped on rising U.S. crude production and inventories.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.27 per cent at $55.18 a barrel.

Investors have also been focusing this week on the resumption of North American Free Trade Agreement renegotiations. NAFTA working groups began meeting on Wednesday in Mexico. Talks will begin on Friday and continue through Nov. 21.

A cautious approach to monetary policy may be prudent during times of uncertainty like today, but caution has its limits because the trade-off can be financial instability, Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins said on Wednesday.

At 9:20 a.m. ET, Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2750 to the greenback, or 78.43 U.S. cents, up 0.1 per cent.

The currency traded in a narrow range of $1.2742 to $1.2785.

U.S. stocks indexes opened higher on Thursday after two days of losses, driven by strong earnings from Wal-Mart and Cisco.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 117.2 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 23,388.48. The S&P 500 gained 9.98 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 2,574.6. The Nasdaq Composite added 36.94 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 6,743.15.

Shares of Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, jumped 6.6 per cent in early trading after the company reported better-than-expected sales, driven by hurricane-related purchases and soaring online sales.

Cisco shares surged 6.7 per cent after reporting upbeat results on strength in security business.

"One of the most remarkable stories of this year is Wal-Mart and they are again proving that with their results today," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley FBR in Boston.

The S&P 500 recorded its biggest percentage decline in more than 2 months on Wednesday as energy stocks dropped on sliding crude prices and concerns over the passage of a tax revamp after two Republican senators were critical of the proposal weighed.

The Republican-controlled U.S. Congress was approaching a major test on Thursday of its ability to overhaul the federal tax code, as lawmakers prepared for their first full-scale vote on sweeping tax legislation.

Upbeat data on Wednesday added to expectations the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates again next month as well as multiple times next year.