At the open: Wall Street drops on tech woes, trade war fears

U.S. stock fell sharply at the open on Thursday as technology stocks slumped on fears of increased regulations in the wake of Facebook Inc's data privacy issues, while the United States' plan to impose tariffs on China stoked fears of a trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 277.24 points, or 1.12 per cent, to 24,405.07. The S&P 500 lost 27.14 points, or 1.000763 per cent, to 2,684.79. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 87.81 points, or 1.2 per cent, to 7,257.47.

Shares in tech giant Facebook were down over 2 per cent, falling for a third successive day after its chief executive Mark Zuckerberg apologized for a "major breach of trust" over how it had handled data belonging to 50 million users.

Canada's main stock index opened sharply lower on Thursday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices dropped.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 120.81 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 15,554.47.

The threat of a global trade war and a steady message from the Federal Reserve on U.S. interest rates pushed the dollar to its lowest in over a month on Thursday, and took Europe's main share markets into the red.

It was the dollar's third decline in four sessions and helped Britain's pound to a six-week high after a Bank of England policy meeting laid the foundations for another UK rate increase in the coming months.

The Fed raised its key rate by 25 basis points to 1.75 per cent on Wednesday and flagged at least two more increases were likely this year. But it stopped short of pointing to the three that some economists had been predicting.

China also nudged up its borrowing costs overnight, as Beijing braced for new tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump on Chinese imports worth as much as $60=billion .

Not all Fed bulls were discouraged, though. "Over the balance of the year we do think they will move to four hikes," said JP Morgan Asset Management's Seamus Mac Gorain, highlighting the impact of recent fiscal stimulus.

Trade tariffs were a risk but more open economies such as Mexico or the euro zone could be more at risk than the United States, he said.

Those jitters, plus weaker-than-expected German business confidence data, caused European shares to fall 1 per cent to a two-week low.

In the currency market, the British pound hit a high of $1.4216, its highest in more than a month.

The Bank of England kept rates steady on Thursday but two of its policymakers unexpectedly voted for an immediate rate rise, in a statement that will boost investors' confidence that borrowing costs will rise in May.

Bond yields - which move inversely to price - fell broadly. Borrowing costs on 30-year German debt hit their lowest level of the year.

Two-year U.S. yields slipped to 2.305 per cent from 9 1/2-year high of 2.366 per cent. The 10-year yield fell below 2.85 per cent, its biggest move in three weeks.

"The threat of protectionism is dampening the mood in the German economy," said Clemens Fuest, the chief of the Munich-based Ifo institute, which published the business sentiment data.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ended almost flat, a 1-per-cent drop in Chinese and Hong Kong stocks offsetting gains elsewhere.

Japan's Nikkei rose 1.0 per cent as investors went bargain hunting after a difficult run for the market.

China hopes it can hold talks with the United States to achieve a "win-win" solution on trade, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in Beijing.

But worries were swirling of a more traditional kind of war. A widely read Chinese state-run newspaper said on Thursday that the country should prepare for military action over Taiwan.

Beijing was infuriated after Donald Trump signed legislation last week that encourages the United States to send senior officials to Taiwan to meet Taiwanese counterparts and vice versa.

Concern about a trade war between the world's two largest economies also put commodity markets on guard.

Oil prices gave up earlier gains to leave Brent crude futures at $68.98 per barrel and U.S. crude at $64.76 a barrel.

Copper steadied at $6,791 per ton after reaching a three-month low on Wednesday.