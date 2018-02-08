At the open: Wall Street mixed as volatility eases

U.S. stocks opened mixed on Thursday, with investors assessing markets as volatility eased after hitting its highest level in more than two-and-a-half years earlier in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.44 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 24,827.91. The S&P 500 lost 1.22 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 2,680.44. The Nasdaq Composite added 16.48 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 7,068.46.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 4.36 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 15,326.63 in early trading.

Wall Street ran out of steam on Wednesday after an early surge as investors were still cautious after a bruising selloff that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average post its biggest intraday fall on record on Monday.

The market's main gauge of volatility, the CBOE Volatility Index, fell to 26.74 on Thursday, still more than twice levels it held over the past few months. The index hit its highest level since August 2015 on Tuesday.

Investors are weighing whether the sharp swings are the start of a deeper correction or just a temporary bump in the nine-year bull market, spurred by concerns over rising interest rates and bond yields.

"While volatility in the markets has eased over the last couple of days, it has remained at very high levels - probably a sign of the ongoing nervousness among investors which may leave markets vulnerable to further declines," Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda said in a note.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said on Thursday the central bank could hike rates three times this year and the recent market volatility in itself was not enough to change his base scenario.

Economic data showed weekly jobless claims fell to 221,000 below the 232,000 rise expected by economists, dropping to its lowest level in nearly 45 years as the labor market tightened further.

Among stocks, Twitter jumped 26.2 per cent in early trading after it reported its first quarterly net profit and topped Wall Street targets as video ad sales rose.

Teva Pharmaceutical fell 9.9 per cent after the world's largest generic drugmaker forecast 2018 would be weaker than analysts estimate as the U.S. generics market continues to deteriorate.

World stock markets remained on shaky ground on Thursday as U.S. bond yields crept back towards four-year highs after congressional leaders reached a two-year budget deal to raise government spending by almost $300-billion.

While the deal was a rare display of bipartisanship that should stave off a government shutdown, it looks set to widen the U.S. federal deficit further and could fan inflation, prompting the Federal Reserve to lift interest rates faster.

Euro zone yields were also higher on the day while a hawkish message from the Bank of England on interest rates, pushed UK stocks down around 1 per cent and lifted yields on UK government bonds to the highest since 2015.

All that is keeping equities on tenterhooks.

While MSCI's world index has risen off two-month lows hit earlier this week, the tentative rebound from Wednesday's has fizzled. That pushed the index some 0.2 per cent lower while European bourses were weighed down by commodity and technology stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 share index fell 0.5 per cent, and is still down almost 3 per cent year-to-date.

Wall Street too looks set for a weaker session as investors eye the potential for higher inflation and borrowing costs.

That has "toned down the straight line move on equity markets, led to a more volatile environment and limited the potential for equities," Francois Savary, chief investment officer at wealth manager Prime Partners said, referring to investors' bullishness prior to the recent correction.

"I don't think markets can recover immediately (from the shock), there needs to be a stabilisation phase".

The previous two sessions saw the heaviest volumes traded on the STOXX 600 index in more than seven months.

Volumes on U.S. exchanges meanwhile exceeded 9 billion shares for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, a figure surpassed just once before in the past seven months, according to Deutsche Bank.

In Asia, MSCI's index of emerging Asian equities remained near six-week lows.

Focus was on China, where Shanghai's benchmark index hit a six-month low after Beijing resumed an outbound investment scheme after a two-year hiatus, granting licenses to about a dozen global money managers, sources said.

The recent selloff, sparked by last Friday's jump in Treasury yields, sent the VIX index, considered Wall Street's "fear gauge", spiralling. The index is down just below 30 on Thursday, but that is more than twice the levels seen in the past few months.

Bond yields got a fresh impetus on Wednesday from U.S., lawmakers' deal on the budget, with 10-year U.S. yields back up to 2.84 per cent, near Monday's four-year peak of 2.885 per cent.

The fear now is that alongside the economic boost President Donald Trump's tax cut plans may deliver, higher deficit spending could overheat the already strong U.S. economy and accelerate inflation to levels not seen in over a decade.

The Senate and the House were both expected to vote on the deal on Thursday.

"The news yesterday has set up a test for 3 per cent on 10-year Treasury yields," Savary said.

European bond yields also rose, lifted by the prospect of increased fiscal spending after Wednesday's coalition government deal in Germany.

UK government bond yields rose too after the Bank of England said interest rates probably needed to rise sooner and by a bit more than it thought three months ago and raised economic growth forecasts for Britain.

British two-year government bond yields rose to the highest since December 2015 after the statement, rising around 6 basis points to 0.706 percent. Sterling rose around one percent against the dollar and euro .