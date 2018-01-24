At the open: TSX falls as energy and financial shares weigh

Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy and financial shares declined, while gold mining stocks were boosted by higher gold prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 17.14 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 16,340.41 in early trading. Six of the index's 10 main groups were lower.

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a nearly four-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, supported by upbeat signs on talks to renegotiate NAFTA and as the greenback broadly fell.

The U.S. dollar slid to a three-year low against a basket of major peers after the U.S. Treasury secretary said he welcomed weakness in the currency.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, climbed as the greenback lost ground. U.S. crude prices were up 0.40 per cent to $64.73 a barrel.

On Tuesday, officials opened a key round of negotiations to modernize NAFTA amidst optimistic signs, as U.S. President Donald Trump said the talks were going "pretty well" and Canada's chief negotiator said he had high hopes for progress.

Canada has responded to the lack of clarity over the future of the 1994 agreement by attempting to diversify its trade. It and 10 other nations have agreed to sign a reworked Asia-Pacific trade pact.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.7 per cent higher at $1.2331 to the greenback, or 81.10 U.S. cents.

The currency's weakest level of the session was $1.2428, while it touched its strongest since Sept. 25 at $1.2318.

Wall Street's main indexes opened at record levels on Wednesday following a spate of earnings reports from companies such as General Electric, Abbott Labs and United Technologies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 85.89 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 26,296.7. The S&P 500 gained 7.1 points, or 0.250077 per cent, to 2,846.23. The Nasdaq Composite added 14.48 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 7,474.77.

GE shares rose almost 2 per cent in early trading after its quarterly results contained no new sizeable charges, even as the conglomerate reported a $10 billion loss on previously-announced charges for insurance losses and taxes.

"It came in slightly better than what the Street was fearing," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist at SlateStone Wealth in New York.

"The initial reaction was 'Ok, it wasn't that bad, let me close out my short'. Earnings call may attract some investors, but I think they have a long road ahead of them."

Shares of the Dow component had taken a beating in the past week, falling more than 3 per cent this year, compared with a 6-per-cent rise for the blue-chip index.

United Technologies rose 0.6 per cent and General Dynamics dropped 0.4 per cent following their results.

The U.S. dollar hit fresh lows on Wednesday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the World Economic Forum that he welcomed the currency's weakness and on a strong start to the euro zone economy.

Worries about a protectionist stance have added to the dollar's woes after U.S. President Donald Trump slapped steep tariffs on imported washing machines and solar panels on Monday.

The dollar's latest decline follows prolonged weakness in 2017.

"I think it helps the stock market. When you have a pick-up in global economic activity with leading suppliers here in the United States whose sales are being helped along by a weaker dollar, you probably be buying from companies here," said Mr. Pavlik.

Earnings growth for S&P 500 companies for the fourth-quarter is expected at 12.4 per cent through Tuesday morning, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Of the 68 companies in the benchmark index that have posted results, 76.5 per cent have topped Wall Street expectations.