At the open: Wall Street starts sharply lower on trade war fears

U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Friday as investors fretted President Donald Trump had launched a global trade war with his promise to impose import tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 278.93 points, or 1.13 per cent, to 24,330.05. The S&P 500 lost 21.96 points, or 0.820116 per cent, to 2,655.71. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 78.61 points, or 1.09 per cent, to 7,101.95.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 100.47 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 15,293.48.

Europe promised to act firmly and China said it would defend its interests appropriately if Trump followed through with his pledge to place a 25 percent tax on steel and 10 percent on aluminum next week.

Trump's announcement drove a third straight 1 percent decline for the Dow and S&P 500 on Thursday, putting the blue- chip index into negative territory for the year, and futures pointed to almost a 1 percent fall at opening.

"The prospects of a trade war is growing and unless Trump's economic team can persuade the president to retreat from imposing tariffs, the markets would head for another melt down," First Standard Financial Chief Market Economist Peter Cardillo said.

World stocks tracked the Wall Street sell-off into the close and tumbled on Friday, with investors flocking towards traditional safe havens including government bonds, Japan's yen and gold. Spot gold prices rose 0.50 per cent to $1,322.76 per ounce.

Wall Street fell for the first time in 11 months in February, hit by worries that rising interest rates and bond yields would cool the economy and finally begin to draw money out of equities after an almost decade-long rally.

"The (tariff) announcement has also come at a time when investor sentiment is already fragile," Oanda Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam wrote in a note.

"For someone so obsessed with stock market performance, he's taking a big gamble with these tariffs, the benefits of which are questionable."

The spectre of a global trade war sent world stocks tumbling towards a 2.5 percent weekly loss on Friday, and left bruised investors reaching for the traditional antidotes - government bonds, gold and the Japanese yen.

Europe's STOXX 600 index fell over 1.5 per cent led by a near 5-per-cent slump from world's biggest steelmaker ArcelorMittal SA and 2.5- - 6-per-cent drops from the region's carmakers worried that they might be next.

The u.s. dollar and U.S. Treasury yields both fell as they appeared to push aside considerations of inflation, a major theme that spooked financial markets over the last month.

Ten-year U.S. Treasuries yields dipped to 2.8024 per cent, hitting its lowest level in three weeks and further extending the distance from its four-year peak of 2.957 percent touched on Feb 21.

The dollar fell across the board including to more than one year low against the yen at 105.54.

"It is a real worry because Europe is a open global economy so it isn't just about U.S. versus China," said Ian Ormiston, a European equity fund manager at Old Mutual Global Investors about Trump's moves. "And we will see retaliation there are no two ways about it."

Europe's market moves compounded what was already a fragile mood ahead of a crunch few days of politics.

Britain's under-fire Prime Minister Theresa May will flesh out her Brexit plans later, while Germany will find out if it finally has a coalition government on Sunday with Italy also holding delicately-poised elections that day.

Combined with the simmering trade war nerves it was unsurprising then that safe-haven demand was on the rise.

German Bunds - Europe's credit market benchmark - saw their yields fall to a five-week low of 0.618 percent as Italy's BTP yields dropped to a two-week low of 2.008 percent.

"I am surprised how little risk the market is pricing from this," said the Chief Investment Officer of Pictet Wealth Management Cesar Perez Ruiz, referring to the Italian elections.

The trade nerves had dominated Asian market moves.

Japan's Nikkei tumbled 2.5 per cent to end the week down 3.3, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan dropped 0.9 per cent to take its losses for the week to 2.1 per cent.

Steelmakers were hit the hardest there too with South Korea's Posco down 3.3 per cent and Japan's Nippon Steel off 3.8 percent.

Toyota Motor shares skidded 2.4 per cent too after the automaker had said the planned tariffs would substantially raise the production costs and therefore prices of cars and trucks sold in America.

On Thursday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 had lost 36.16 points, or 1.33 per cent, to 2,677.67, coming a day after a another heavy sell on worries the Federal Reserve might increase it interest rates more than expected this year.

The anxiety over tit-for-tat trade tariff moves was underscored by Canada's quick response, with officials in Ottawa saying they will retaliate. China and the EU both followed, saying that they will safeguard their interests.

"The measures that we are prepared to take will prove that we will, on the basis of the rules, not hesitate to protect our industry," a European Commission spokesman said.

The concerns also eclipsed upbeat U.S. economic data including a 14-year high in manufacturing figures and a 48-year low in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits.

In the currency market, the dollar's retreat saw the euro jump back to $1.2273, after having hit a seven-week low of $1.21545 on Thursday.

The yen had got an additional boost when Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said he would mull an exit from the BOJ's current stimulus regime if the central bank's 2 percent inflation target is achieved in 2019.

The dollar index is down 2.1 per cent this year, dogged by suspicions that the Trump administration prefers a weaker dollar to help narrow the United States' yawning trade deficit.

Worries that Mr. Trump's big tax cuts and spending plans will ramp up fiscal deficits to the extent that they undermine confidence in U.S. debt have also hurt the greenback though it had been on the rise again in recent weeks.

Oil prices were also under pressure, having fallen more than 1 percent the previous day on trade friction fears.

U.S. crude was little changed in European trade at $60.88 per barrel, having fallen to two-week low of $60.18 on Thursday. It is down 3.7 percent so far this week.

Brent futures traded at $63.74 per barrel having hit a two-week low of $63.19.

"The world stands on the brink of a trade war," said Robert Carnell, head of research, Asia-Pacific at ING in Singapore. "Forget the yield curve - this is how recessions start."