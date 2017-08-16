Canada’s main stock index rose at the open on Wednesday in broad-based gains led by financials, while energy stocks were buoyed by firmer crude oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 38.7 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 15,136.54 shortly after the open, with all 10 of the index’s key sectors advancing.

U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with investors awaiting the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting minutes for clues on future interest rake hikes this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 41.77 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 22,040.76. The S&P 500 gained 5.34 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 2,469.95. The Nasdaq Composite added 15.49 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 6,348.50

The central bank will release the details of the July policy meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET, which could offer insights on the debate over the policy outlook.

Policymakers unanimously decided to keep interest rates unchanged in the July 25-26 meeting and said they planned to reduce the central bank’s massive holdings of bonds “relatively soon.”

“Investors are looking at expectations of rates going up, but not right away, in a measured pace,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital. “I don’t believe the Fed’s going to bring any shocking news to investors.”

A slide in inflation readings in recent months, which remain below the Fed’s 2-per-cent target rate, have made the markets skeptical about a rate hike by December.

However, recent hawkish comments by New York Fed chief William Dudley advocating for another rate hike this year and strong retail sales data on Tuesday have upped the odds.

Chances of a December hike rose to 49.2 per cent, up from 42 per cent at the start of the week, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Data showed that U.S. homebuilding unexpectedly fell in July as the construction of single- and multi-family homes declined.

The Commerce Department said housing starts declined 4.8 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.16 million units.

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks closed little changed as declines in Home Depot and other retailers following results offset the gains from upbeat retail sales data and easing tensions between the United States and North Korea.

European shares were on track for their best week since late April on Wednesday, gaining almost 1 per cent on forecast-beating growth data, rising metals prices and a weakening euro.

Metals markets were buoyant, with the price of zinc, used to galvanize steel, hitting its highest in a decade on Chinese infrastructure demand and boosting mining company shares.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8 per cent, led by basic resources companies and energy firms, building further on Monday’s 1.1-per-cent rise as European equities recovered from their worst week this year triggered by a nuclear standoff between the United States and North Korea

However, with tensions over the Korean peninsula waning, helping lift Asian shares in the past two days, investors have re-focused on fundamentals.

Data on Wednesday showed the euro zone economy expanded by more than previously forecast in the second quarter, compared with the same period last year, while annual growth in Italy was at its fastest since 2011.

Stronger economic growth is part of the reason global active funds remain overwhelmingly positive on European equities, the biggest consensus overweight position according to Barclays’ analysis of investor flows.

“The market mindset is that Europe is recovering from a very deep, very long recession that hit at its financial core,” said Christopher Peel, chief investment officer at Tavistock Wealth.

The fall in the euro against the dollar would also be a boon to European companies, making their exports cheaper and potentially lifting earnings.

BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager, warned in a note earlier this week that a stronger euro could slow the pace of earnings growth, adding that the ratio of earnings estimates upgrades to downgrades in Europe had fallen to a one-year low.

The euro is the best performing major currency versus the dollar this year - up 11.5 per cent so far. However, it took a hit on Wednesday after a Reuters report that European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi would not use next week’s annual gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hoel, Wyoming, to signal policy changes.

The report, citing two sources familiar with the situation, dashed expectations that Draghi would begin to chart a course out of the ECB’s massive stimulus program.

The euro fell as low as $1.1691 and was last down 0.3 per cent on the day at $1.1703, some 2 pe rcent below a 2 1/2-year peak of $1.1911 touched earlier this month.

The dollar rose 0.1 per cent against a basket of currencies , holding most of Tuesday’s gains chalked up on the biggest rise in U.S. retail sales in seven months.

The yen, which rose as tension over the Korean peninsula intensified last week, fell 0.1 per cent to 110.78 per dollar .

Sterling rose almost half a cent after data showed UK wages rising faster than expected in the three months to June before giving up most of those gains. It last traded flat on the day at $1.2867.

The strong U.S. retail sales data slightly boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates for a third time this year.

The Fed releases the minutes of its July policy meeting at 1800 GMT and they will be pored over for clues as to how the debate over the policy outlook is developing.

The Fed kept interest rates unchanged last month and said it expected to start winding down “relatively soon” its massive holdings of bonds, bought in an effort to boost the economy.

“Most people are looking for a final hint that the Fed will start the balance sheet normalization process next month, and perhaps give us some clue about the next rate hike as well,” said ING strategist Martin van Vliet.

Zinc rose 2.5 per cent to as high as $3,037 a tonne, its highest since late 2007. Copper rose 1.3 per cent to $6,464 a tonne.

“There (was) a fair level of skepticism at the start of the year when China’s infrastructure projects were announced but we’re seeing much better-than-expected growth in fixed asset investment,” said analyst Daniel Hynes of ANZ in Sydney.

Gold fell before the Fed minutes. It last stood at $1,270 an ounce, down less thsan 0.1 per cent.

Brent crude oil rose 18 cents to $50.98 a barrel on a reduction in U.S. stockpiles.

