At the open: TSX flat as miners gains offset by banks, energy stocks

Canada's main stock index opened little changed on Tuesday, helped by gold miners and marijuana companies while financial stocks and energy companies weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 4.51 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 16,204.62 shortly after opening in positive territory.

Shares of Nutrien Ltd., the company created by the merger of Agrium Inc. and Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc., started trading on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges today under the ticker symbol NTR.

The companies first announced the deal in 2016 but did not receive the final regulatory permission required to complete the deal until last week. Chuck Magro, Agrium's chief executive, assumed the same role at the merged company, while PotashCorp chief executive Jochen Tilk became executive chairman.

Shares in the company were up 74 cents at $65.19 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Six of its 10 main sectors were lower, with decliners outnumbering advancers by 1.1-to-1.

The heavyweight financials group, which accounts for more than a third of the index's weight, slipped 0.4 per cent, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc. off 1.4 per cent at $53.94.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8 per cent. Barrick Gold rose 1.8 per cent to $18.50 and Kirkland Lake Gold gained 3.8 per cent to $20 as gold prices hit a three-month peak.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. jumped 14 per cent to $10.94 after saying it sold cannabis worth $3.1-million in November, its highest ever.

A string of other marijuana companies also gained, as Canada moves to legalize the production, sale and consumption of recreational marijuana by July 2018, with Canopy Growth Co. up 6.8 per cent to $31.75 and Aphria Inc adding 7.7 per cent to $20.13.

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, the first trading day of 2018, signalling stocks were set to extend last year's strong run. Indexes were buoyed by gains in technology and consumer discretionary stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 112.93 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 24,832.15. The S&P 500 gained 11.3 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 2,684.91. The Nasdaq Composite added 28.66 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 6,932.04.

Major stock indexes closed out 2017 with their best performance since 2013, powered by a combination of strong economic growth, solid corporate earnings, low interest rates and hopes of corporate tax cuts.

"The first week of trading usually suggests the overall trend of the markets which we expect to be positive," Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York, wrote in a note.

Oil prices hovered near their mid-2015 highs on Tuesday amid large anti-government rallies in major exporter Iran and ongoing supply cuts led by OPEC and Russia.

Gold and copper prices continued their upward march, but the greenback began the year on the back foot, with the dollar index slipping to its weakest level since September.

"While we don't expect the Iranian unrest to reach a full blown political situation just yet, the protest will add to an already positive uptrend in oil and gold prices," Cardillo said.

December payrolls report, data on manufacturing and service sectors are among leading indicators expected during the week, and will be scrutinized for signs of improving economic health and the number of interest rate hikes this year.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting, when the central bank raised rates for the fourth time since the 2008 financial crisis, will be issued on Wednesday.

Six of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, led by gains in technology and consumer discretionary stocks .

Shares of Walt Disney rose 1.6 per cent, giving the biggest boost to the Dow, after brokerage Macquire upgraded the company's stock to "outperform."

Netflix and Discovery Communications also rose on positive recommendations from Macquire.

Shares of casino operators Wynn resorts, Las Vegas Sands and Melco Resorts & Entertainment were down after a report showed lower-than-expected rise in Macau gambling revenue in December.

Abbott Labs jumped 2.6 per cent after JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley upgraded the healthcare company's stock to "overweight."

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,938 to 652. On the Nasdaq, 1,678 issues rose and 743 fell.