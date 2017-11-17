At the open: TSX rises as energy stocks recover; heading for weekly loss

Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Friday as higher oil prices helped its heavyweight energy sector recover from sharp losses earlier in the week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 40.11 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 15,975.48 shortly after the open. It remains on track to notch its first down week in more than two months.

The Dow and the S&P 500 opened lower on Friday, led by losses in healthcare and technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 49.5 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 23,408.86. The S&P 500 lost 3.83 points, or 0.148126 per cent, to 2,581.81. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.00 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 6,794.29.

With third-quarter earnings season coming to a close and no major economic data expected, investors are focused on Republicans' efforts to pass tax cuts after a barren first year for the Trump administration in Congress.

The House of Representatives took important steps on Thursday toward the biggest U.S. tax-code overhaul since the 1980s, approving a broad package of cuts, while a Senate panel advanced its own version of the legislation.

Matt Lloyd, chief investment strategist at Advisors Asset Management in Monument, Col., said any new bets were likely to be muted as volumes fell ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday next week.

"Investors are going to get net neutral on their position," he said.

"The biggest driver is going to be what happens with the Senate and the House. Can they work on something that will get to the President, that's where everyone is going to be focusing on at this point."

Oil prices rose but remained on course for their first week of losses in six, as concerns grew over Russia's support for an extension of the crude output cuts that have bolstered prices in recent months.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox jumped 4.7 per cent after sources said that Comcast and Verizon had expressed interest in acquiring a significant part of the company's assets.

Abercrombie & Fitch jumped 18.2 per cent and Gap rose about 6.2 per cent after the apparel retailers reported results that beat estimates. Those, along with a surge for sports retailers including Foot Locker Inc, Shoe Carnival Inc and Hibbett Sports Inc were the latest signs of a revival of fortunes in a battered U.S. retail sector.

A Commerce Department report showed U.S. homebuilding jumped to a one-year high in October. Housing starts surged 13.7 per cent to 1.29 million units. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast housing starts rising to a pace of 1.185 million units.

But adding to pressure on the dollar was a Wall Street Journal report that investigators probing possible Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election had subpoenaed President Trump's election campaign for documents.

Thursday's other big stocks story after the bell was the surprise launch of a $200,000 sports car by Elon Musk's electric vehicle maker Tesla. Its shares rose 3 per cent.

Oil prices rose on Friday but were still on track for a week of losses due to concerns about oversupply, as signs of rising U.S. output were compounded by doubts that Russia would support an OPEC deal to extend curbs on production.

Benchmark Brent crude oil was up 66 cents at $62.04 a barrel, recovering some ground after five sessions of losses.

U.S. light crude hit a three-day high, rising more than $1 before easing back to $56.08, 94 cents up on the day.

"An end-of-week rebound is helping the energy complex claw back some of its recent losses though both crude markers are still on track for their first weekly decline in six," oil brokerage PVM said on Friday.

A 5,000-barrel oil leak in South Dakota - that led TransCanada Corp to shut part of its Keystone pipeline system on Thursday - added to the bullish tone, PVM said.

But prices were still on track to fall between 2 and 3 percent since the end of last week, as fears of oversupply in the United States weighed.

Crude oil production in the U.S. hit a record of 9.65 million barrels per day (bpd) this month, meaning U.S. output has risen by almost 15 percent since mid-2016.

The International Energy Agency said on Thursday that the United States would account for 80 percent of the global increase in oil production over the next 10 years.

"Let's assume that U.S. oil production continues its upward trajectory. They could very well be at 10 million bpd by the end of 2017," said Matt Stanley, a fuel broker at Freight Investor Services (FIS) in Dubai.

Signs this week of rising output in the United States have dampened the impact of a deal restricting output agreed by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and several other producers.

Its curbs on oil output had propped up prices, taking Brent above $64 last week to highs not seen since 2015.

"Upside potential is being capped by oversupply concerns fueled by the surge in U.S. crude production," PVM said.

The agreement expires in March and was expected to be extended at OPEC's next meeting on Nov. 30. But signs that Russian support for the deal may be wavering have injected uncertainty and undermined the recent rally.

U.S. investment bank Jefferies said Russian backing for formalizing an extension appeared "questionable, even if only to defer the decision" to the first quarter of 2018.