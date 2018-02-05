Before the bell: Dow set to plunge; TSX set for further decline

Stock markets were routed around the globe on Monday, with European indexes opening lower and bond yields rising as resurgent U.S. inflation raised the possibility central banks would tighten policy more aggressively than had been expected.

Europe's benchmark Stoxx 600 fell 1.5 per cent, its sixth consecutive day of losses totalling 4.6 per cent - the biggest decline since the United Kingdom voted in June 2016 to leave the European Union.

All major indexes in Europe fell: the UK's FTSE 100 dropped 1.4 per cent, France's CAC 40 1.4 per cent and Germany's DAX 1 per cent.

Friday's U.S. payrolls report showed wages growing at their fastest pace in more than eight years, fueling expectations that both inflation and interest rates would rise more than previously forecast .

That sparked a sell-off in U.S. equities that is set to continue on Monday.

At 8:38 a.m. ET, Dow Jones futures pointed to the market opening 0.7 per cent lower, with the S&P 500 down 0.4 per cent and the NASDAQ down 0.6 per cent.

Stock futures also pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices fell on rising U.S.

Canada's main stock index slumped to a four-month low on Friday, with natural resource shares leading broad based declines as commodity prices dropped, and yields rose.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.53 per cent.

Futures markets priced in the risk of three, or even more, rate rises by the Federal Reserve this year after Friday's data release.

"This added fuel to a bond market sell-off, pushing US 10 year Treasury bond yields closer to the magic 3 percent level, which will only increase borrowing costs for corporates following years of cheap financing, thus ushering equities further from recent highs," said Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets

Bond yields, which move inversely to bond prices, initially rose to multi-year highs across the globe before pulling back in later trades.

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury debt hit a four-year high of 2.885 percent, having jumped almost 7 basis points on Friday. They were last trading at 2.833 percent.

German 10-year yields, the benchmark in Europe, rose to 0.774 percent, their highest since September 2015, before falling to last trade at 0.671 percent.

FX FALLOUT

Faster rate rises by the Fed would hurt emerging markets and commodity currencies, said Deutsche Bank macro strategist Alan Ruskin.

Emerging-market currency the South African rand fell 0.4 percent, with the Chinese yuan and Polish zloty down around 0.2 percent.

Rising U.S. yields gave the dollar some support. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was up fractionally at 89.267 , after climbing 0.6 per cent on Friday for its biggest single-day gain in three months.

Any rally by the dollar weakens commodities priced in the currency, with the Thomson Reuters CRB index down 0.5 per cent. Gold was off at $1,335.78 an ounce after losing 1 per cent on Friday.

Oil prices neared their lowest in a month on Monday as rising U.S. output and a weaker physical market added to the pressure from a widespread decline across equities and commodities.

Friday's U.S. jobs report that showed the fastest wage growth in nearly nine years exacerbated a broader market sell-off that was already under way as European stocks backed off record highs, and a rising dollar dented commodities.

Brent crude futures were down 90 cents at $67.68 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 61 cents to $64.84.

"Oil is caught up in this general risk-off move, not helped at the margins by a little bit of strength in the U.S. dollar," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.

The S&P 500 saw its largest one-day fall since September 2016 on Friday, but is still up 3 per cent since the start of this year and up 21 per cent since February 2017, having hit a record high in late January.

"It's been a long time since the market has witnessed a 2 to 3 percent reversal. If this gets extended to say 5-6 per cent, sentiment-wise it will probably feel much worse than it actually is," Semaphore Macro economist Ioan Smith said.

Although volatility in oil is rising, it is still close to its lowest in three years.

The physical crude market has also deteriorated in the last few weeks, as the price of North Sea oil has hit its lowest in eight months, while Russian Urals crude changed hands last week at its lowest in a year.

"We're really going into a period of a lot of refining maintenance so it's not unexpected that (the sell-off) is happening," Petromatrix strategist Olivier Jakob said.