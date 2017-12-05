 Skip to main content

Bitcoin hits new record high

LONDON
Reuters
Bitcoin powered to a record high of $11,850 on Tuesday, continuing its surge from below $1,000 at the start of the year.

The cryptocurrency was last up 2 percent on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.

Comments

