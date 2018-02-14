 Skip to main content

Bitcoin is back? Cryptocurrency surges after breaching $9,000

Bitcoin coins placed on Dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration picture, Nov. 6, 2017.

DADO RUVIC/REUTERS

Nour Al Ali
Bloomberg News

Bitcoin surged as much as 8.7 per cent after surpassing $9,000 for the first time since Feb. 2, the day that financial markets worldwide slumped amid concern of rising interesting rates and a return in volatility.

The world's largest cryptocurrency had tumbled 70 per cent from an all-time high of almost $20,000 set in mid-December on concern that authorities from Asia to the U.S. were seeking greater oversight. The recovery from the recent low of $5,922 has emboldened long-term advocates.

"The climb back to $9,000 range was inevitable," said Darren Franceschini, chief executive with Blockchain Technologies Consulting. "It seems people in this industry don't watch what happens in crypto every few months and every year since 2015. Now, we're waiting for Bitcoin's next all-time high."

Bitcoin isn't alone in rallying, with smaller rivals Ripple and Ethereum gaining at least 7.6 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, Litecoin jumped as much as 38 percent, aided in part on speculation that programmers may split off from the coin's blockchain in what's known as a fork.

