Monday May 22

Japan trade surplus and leading index

Eurogroup meets in Brussels

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity Index for April.



Canada markets closed (Victoria Day)

Earnings include: Agilent Technologies Inc.; Valspar Corp.

Tuesday May 23

Japan all industry activity index and department store sales

Euro zone purchasing managers index (PMI)

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada wholesale trade for March. Estimate is a decline of 0.3 per cent from Februrary.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit PMI

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for April. The Street's expectation is an annualized rate decline of 1.8 per cent.



Also: White House releases U.S. President's fiscal 2018 budget proposal.

Earnings include: AutoZone Inc.; Intuit Inc.; Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc.; PRO Real Estate Investment Trust; Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.;

Wednesday May 24

Japan manufacturing PMI

Germany Gfk consumer confidence

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA house price index for March. The consensus projection is an increase of 0.5 per cent from February and a 6.0-per-cent rise year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada policy announcement

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for April. The Street is expecting an annualized rate decline of 1.1 per cent.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA petroleum status report

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Federal Open Market Committee minutes from May 2-3 meeting released.

Earnings include: Advance Auto Parts Inc.; Bank of Montreal; Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.; HP Inc.; Leucrotta Exploration Inc.; Lowe's Companies Inc.; NYX Gaming Group Ltd; NetApp Inc.; Silvercorp Metals Inc.; Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.; Tiffany & Co.

Thursday May 25

OPEC meeting in Vienna

European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and U.S. President Donald Trump meet in Brussels

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada Survey of Employment, Payrolls, and Hours for March is released.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of May 20. Estimate is 240,000, up 8,000 from previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods trade deficit for April (A). Estimate is $64.6-billion, rising from $64.2-billion in March.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale and retail inventories for April (A).

(11:45 a.m ET) Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Sylvain Leduc speaks in Toronto to Payments Canada

Earnings include: Best Buy Co Inc.; Costco Wholesale Corp.; Dollar Tree Inc.; Heroux-Devtek Inc.; Hormel Foods Corp.; Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust; Patient Home Monitoring Corp.; Royal Bank Of Canada; Toronto-Dominion Bank;

Friday May 26

Japan consumer price index (CPI)

G7 summit in Sicily (through Saturday)

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. real GDP and GDP deflator for Q1 (P). Consensus is annualized rate increases of 0.9 per cent and 2.3 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. pre-tax corporate profits for Q1 (P). Estimate is an increase of 6.5 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable goods orders for April. The Street expects a decline of 1.5 per cent from March. Excluding transportation, the consensus is an increase of 0.4 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment for May (final). Estimate is 97.5, up from 97.0 in April.

Also: Canada's budget balance for March.

