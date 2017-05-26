A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday May 29

China and U.K. markets closed

Euro zone M3 money supply

ECB President Mario Draghi speaks at European Parliament's Economic Committee

U.S. markets closed (Memorial Day)

Earnings include: Aurora Cannabis Inc.; FCF Capital Inc.; Indigo Books & Music Inc.; Storage Vault Canada Inc.

Tuesday May 30

China markets closed

Japan jobless rate, retail sales and household spending

Euro zone economic and consumer confidence

Germany consumer price index (CPI)

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada current account deficit for Q1. The Street expects an $11.4-billion, up from $10.7-billion in previous quarter.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada industrial product price index and raw material price index for April. Estimates are increases of 0.6 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively, from March.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and income for April. The consensus projections are increases of 0.4 per cent from March.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Core PCE price index for April. Consensus is an increase of 0.1 per cent and a 1.5-per-cent rise year over year.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index (20 city) for March. Consensus is an increase of 0.8 per cent from February and 5.7 per cent year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for May.

Earnings include: Bank of Nova Scotia; Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.; Grande West Transportation Group Inc.; Laurentian Bank Of Canada;

Wednesday May 31

China purchasing managers' index (PMI)

Japan industrial production

Euro zone CPU and jobless rate

Germany retail sales and unemployment

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada first-quarter real GDP is revealed. The consensus is for the economy to have grown an at annualized rate of 4.3 per cent, expanding from the 2.6 per cent rate of growth in the fourth quarter. For real GDP at basic prices, the estimate is an increase of 0.2 per cent.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for May. Consensus is 57.3 (from 58.3 in April).

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for April. Consensus is an increase of 1.0 per cent from March.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. beige book is released.

Earnings include: Brick Brewing Co. Ltd.; Descartes Systems Group Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.; National Bank of Canada; Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Thursday June 1

China manufacturing PMI

Japan capital spending and manufacturing PMI

Euro zone manufacturing PMI

Also: EU-China summit in Brussels (through June 2)

(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP national employment report for May. Consensus is an increase of 180,000 jobs from April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of May 27. The estimate is 239,000, up 5,000 jobs from precious week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. productivity for Q1. The consensus projection is an annualized rate decline of 0.6 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. unit labour costs (ULC) for Q1. The Street expects an annualized rate increase of 3.0 per cent.

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada manufacturing PMI for May.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. manufacturing PMI for May.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. manufacturing ISM for May. Consensus is 54.9, up 0.1 from previous month.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for April. Consensus is an increase of 0.5 per cent from March.

(11 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report is released.

Also: Canada and U.S. auto sales for May.

Earnings include: Canadian Western Bank; Saputo Inc.; VMware Inc.; Workday Inc

Friday June 2



Japan consumer confidence index

Euro zone producer price index

(8:30 a.m. ET) The Street is expecting a surplus of $100-million after recording a trade deficit of $135-million in March.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada labour productivity for Q1. Estimate is an increase of 1.0 per cent from previous quarter.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for May. The consensus projections are increase of 180,000 jobs and 4.4 per cent (unchanged), respectively, from April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. average hourly wages for May. Consensus is an increase of 0.3 per cent from April and 2.7 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit for April. Consensus is $44-billion, up $0.3-billion from March.

