Monday June 5

China, Japan, U.K. and Euro zone Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. productivity and unit labour cost for Q1 (final). The consensus projections are an annualized rate decline of 0.2 per cent and increase of 2.5 per cent, respectively, from Q4.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit PMI for May.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Federal Reserve Labor Market Conditions Index for May. The analyst estimate is an increase of 2.0 points from the previous month.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for April. Consensus is a decline of 0.2 per cent from March.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Institute For Supply Management (ISM) non-manufacturing index for May. Consensus is 57.0, down from 57.5 in previous month.

Earnings include: Currency Exchange International Corp.; Major Drilling Group International; Mediagrif Interactive Technologies;

===

Tuesday June 6

China foreign reserves

Euro zone retail sales

(10 a.m. ET) Canada Ivey PMI for May

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey for April.

Earnings include: Evertz Technologies Ltd.; Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc.

===

Wednesday June 7

China foreign direct investment and trade surplus

Japan leading index

Germany factory orders

Euro zone retail PMI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada building permits for April. Estimate is an increase of 3 per cent from March.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status report.

(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for April. Consensus is an increase of $15-billion from March.

Earnings include: BRP Inc.; DAVIDsTEA Inc.; Dollarama Inc.; Enghouse Systems Ltd.; Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc.; Transat AT Inc.

===

Thursday June 8

Japan real GDP, current account surplus and bank lending

Euro zone real GDP

Germany industrial production

ECB monetary policy meeting



(8:15 a.m. ET) Canada housing starts for May. Consensus is annualized rate decline of 3.8 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada new housing price index for April. Estimate is a rise of 0.2 per cent from March and 3.3 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of June 3. Estimate is 240,000 jobs, a decline of 8,000 from previous week.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Quarterly Services Survey for Q1

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. former FBI Director James Comey testifies in open session to the Senate Intelligence Committee (closed session to follow in the afternoon).

(10:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada financial system review with press conference to follow at 11:15 a.m.

(12 p.m. ET) U.S. flow of funds for Q1.

Earnings include: Dell Technologies Inc.; Hudson's Bay Co.; JM Smucker Co.; Transcontinental Inc.; Vail Resorts Inc.

===

Friday June 9

China producer price index (PPI), consumer price index (CPI), aggregate yuan financing, new yuan loans and money supply

Japan tertiary industry index

Germany trade surplus

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada employment for May. Consensus is an increase of 11,300 jobs, or 0.1 per cent, from April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada unemployment rate for May. Consensus is 6.6 per cent, up 0.1 per cent from the previous month.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada average hourly wages for May. Estimate is a rise of 1.4 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada capacity utilization for Q1. Estimate is 83.5 per cent, up from 82.2 per cent in Q4.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for April (final). Consensus is a decline of 0.1 per cent from March.

