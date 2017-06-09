A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday June 12

Japan machine orders and producer price index (PPI)

China aggregate yuan financing, new yuan loans, M2 money supply and foreign direct investment

(1:20 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins speaks in Winnipeg to the Associates of the Asper School of Business.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. budget balance for May 2017.

Earnings include: AlarmForce Industries Inc.; Dominion Diamond Corp.

---

Tuesday June 13

Germany ZEW Survey - Expectation

UK consumer price index (CPI) and PPI

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI Final Demand for May. Consensus is unchanged from April and up 2.3 per cent year over year. Excluding food and energy, the estimates are increases of 0.2 per cent.

Also: Canada and U.S. Manpower Survey (Net Outlook) for Q3; U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meetings begin

Earnings include: H&R Block Inc.; Polymet Mining Corp.

---

Wednesday June 14

Japan industrial production

China industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment (all year to date)

Euro zone industrial production and employment

Germany CPI

UK jobless claims and rate

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada new motor vehicle sales for April. Estimate is a decline of 1.5 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada National Balance Sheet and Financial Flow Accounts for Q1

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. consumer prices for May. Consensus is unchanged from April and up 2.0 per cent year over year. Excluding food and energy, the estimates are increases of 0.2 per

cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for May. Consensus is a rise of 0.1 per cent from April. Excluding automobiles and gas, the projection is a rise of 0.3 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for April. Consensus is a decline of 0.1 per cent from March.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. FOMC announcement and summary of economic projections followed by Chair Janet Yellen's quarterly press briefing at 2:30 p.m.

Earnings include: Oracle Corp.; Progressive Corp.

---

Thursday June 15

Japan department store sales

Euro zone trade surplus

UK retail sales and Bank of England monetary policy meeting

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada manufacturing sales and new orders for April. Estimates are unchanged and down 0.5 per cent, respectively, from March.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of June 10. Estimate is 241,000, a drop of 4,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for May. Consensus is a decline of 0.1 per cent from April and an increase of 2.9 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey for June.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for June.|

(9 a.m. ET) Canada existing home sales and average prices for May. Consensus is a decline of 5.5 per cent and increase of 6.5 per cent, respectively, year over year.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada MLS Home Price Index for May. Estimate is an increase of 18 per cent year over year.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization for May. Consensus is an increase of 0.2 per cent and 76.8 per cent (up 0.1 per cent), respectively, from April.

(4 p.m. ET) U.S. new TIC flows for April

Earnings include: Pure Gold Mining Inc.

---

Friday June 16

Euro zone CPI and labour costs

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada international securities transactions for April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for May. Consensus is an annualized rate increase of 4.1 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for May. Consensus is an annualized rate increase of 1.8 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for June.

Report Typo/Error