A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday June 19

Japan trade balance

Earnings include: Uranium Participation Corp.;

===

Tuesday June 20

Japan department store sales

Germany producer price index

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for April is released. Estimate is an increase of 0.4 per cent from April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. current account deficit for Q1 is announced. The consensus projection is $123.1-billion, up from $112.4-billion in Q4.

Earnings include: Adobe Systems Inc.; FedEx Corp.; Lennar Corp.; Lumenpulse Inc.; Red Hat Inc.

===

Wednesday June 21

Japan all-industry activity index

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for May are revealed. The consensus is an annualized rate decline of 1.0 per cent.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA petroleum status report is released.

Earnings include: CarMax Inc.; Oracle Corp.

===

Thursday June 22

Euro zone consumer confidence and ECB economic bulletin

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian retail sales for April is announced. The analyst estimate is a rise of 0.3 per cent from March. Excluding automobiles, the expectation is a 0.6-per-cent increase.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of June 17 are revealed. The estimate is 240,000, up 3,000 from the previous week.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for April is released. Consensus is a rise of 0.4 per cent from March and a 6.3-per-cent jump year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicator for May is unveiled. Consensus is an increase of 0.4 per cent from April.

Earnings include: Accenture plc; GoldMoney Inc.

===

Friday June 23

Japan manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI)

Euro zone PMI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's consumer price index (CPI) for May is announced. The estimate is a rise of 0.2 per cent from April and 1.5 per cent year over year.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. PMI for June is released.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for May are unveiled. Consensus is an annualized rate increase of 5.3 per cent.

Earnings include: BlackBerry Ltd.

