Monday July 3

Canadian markets closed

U.S. stock markets will close at 1 p.m. ET and bond markets at 2 p.m..

Japan manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) and consumer confidence index

China mnaufacturing PMI

Euro zone manufacturing PMI and jobless rate

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI for June.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM index for June. The Street expects 55.0, up from 54.9 in May.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for May is released. The consensus is a rise of 0.2 per cent from April.

Also: U.S. Ward's total vehicle sales for June.

---

Tuesday July 4

U.S. markets closed

Euro zone producer price index

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada Markit manufacturing PMI for June.

Also: Canada auto sales for June

Earnings include: Opsens Inc.

---

Wednesday July 5

Japan and China services and composite PMI

Euro zone services and composite PMI and retail sales

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for May. Consensus is a decline of 0.5 per cent from May.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Federal Open Market Committee minutes from June meeting are released.

Earnings include: MTY Food Group Inc.; Richelieu Hardware Ltd.

---

Thursday July 6

China foreign reserves

Euro zone retail PMI

Germany factory orders

(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP national employment report for June. Consensus is a rise of 180,000 jobs from May.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada merchandise trade balance for May.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada building permits for May. Analyst estimate is a rise of 2.0 per cent from April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of week of July 1. The estimate is 244,000, unchanged from previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade balance for May. The Street expects $46.2-billion, down from $47.6-billion in April.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. non-manufacturing ISM index for June. Consensus is 56.5, down from 56.9 in May.

(11 a.m. ET) EIA petroleum status report is released.

Earnings include: Aphria Inc.

---

Friday July 7

Japan leading index

China foreign direct investment

Germany industrial production

G20 leaders summit (though Saturday)

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada employment for June. Estimate is an increase of 20,000 jobs, or 0.1 per cent, from May.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada unemployment rate for June. Estimate is 6.5 per cent, down from 6.6 per cent in May.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada average hourly wages for June. Estimate is an increase of 1.3 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. nonfarm payrolls for June. Consensus is a rise of 175,000 from May.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. unemployment rate for June. Consensus is 4.3 per cent, unchanged from previous month.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. average hourly earnings for June. Consensus is a rise of 0.3 per cent from May and 2.6 per cent year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) Canada Ivey PMI for June.

(11 a.m. ET) The Federal Reserve Board publishes July 2017 Monetary Policy Report to Congress.

Earnings include: Postmedia Network Canada Corp.

