A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday July 10

Japan reports its May current account surplus and May machine orders

China reports June CPI and PPI.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. reports its Federal Reserve Labor Market Conditions Index

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. reports May consumer credit. Estimates are for an increase of $13.9-billion.



Earnings include: Neptune Technologies

---

Tuesday July 11

(6 a.m. ET) U.S. reports June NFIB Small Business Economic Trends Survey. Estimates are for a reading of 104.5, unchanged.

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canada reports June housing starts. Estimates are for 200,000 starts on an annual basis, up 2.8 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. reports wholesale inventories for May, estimate is for a 0.3 per cent increase.

Earnings include: Jean Coutu Group, PepsiCo, Yum Brands

---

Wednesday July 12

Japan reports its June producer price index.

China reports its June trade surplus.

Euro area reports May industrial production.

(7 a.m. ET) U.S. reports MBA mortgage applications for the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen's testimony to Congress will be published.

(10 a.m. ET) The Bank of Canada will issue its interest rate policy decision.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. reports the Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expecations

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen testifies before the House Financial Services Committee.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report, expectations for oil inventories to be down 6.3 million barrels from the previous week.

(11:15 a.m.) Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz holds a press conference about the Bank's interest rate decision.

(2 p.m. ET) The Beige Book is released.

Earnings include: Alimentation Couche-Tard, Aritzia, DragonWave, Fastenal Co., Omnicom Group, Platinum Group Metals, theScore Inc.

---

Thursday July 13

Japan reports its June department store sales.

U.K. reports June jobless claims and May jobless rate.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada reports its May new housing price index. Estimates are for a 3.5 per cent increase year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. reports jobless claims for the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. reports June Producer Price Index. Estimates are for a 1.8 per cent increase from a year ago.

(9:45 a.m. ET) Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen testifies before the Senate Banking Committee in Washington.

(11 a.m. ET) CBO issues its analysis of the President's FY 2018 budget.

Earnings include: Cogeco Communications, Cogeco Inc., Delta Air Lines, Taiwan Semiconductor

---

Friday July 14

Japan reports its May industrial production.

Euro area reports its May trade surplus.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. reports June Consumer Price Index. Estimates are for a 0.1 per cent decline month over month, and 1.9 per cent gain year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. reports June Retail Sales. Estimates are for a 0.1 per cent increase.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. reports June Industrial Production. Estimates are a 0.3 per cent increase in manufacturing. Capacity utilization rate is expected to be 76.8 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. reports May business inventories. Estimates are for an increase of 0.3 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. reports July University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. A reading of 95.0 is expected. Last month the index was at 95.1.

Earnings include: JPMorgan, PNC Financial, Wells Fargo.

Report Typo/Error