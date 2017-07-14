A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday July 17

Japan's markets are closed.

China reports second quarter real GDP, June industrial production and retail sales.

Euro area reports its June consumer price index.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada reports its May international securities transactions.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. reports its July Empire State manufacturing survey. Estimates are for a reading of 15, down from 19.8 in June.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada reports its June existing home sales. Estimates are for a 7 per cent year-over-year decline for sales, and a 3 per cent year-over-year increase in average prices.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada reports is June MLS home price index.

Earnings include: BlackRock, CCA Industries, Charles Schwab, Cintas, J B Hunt Transport, Neptune Technologies, Netflix, People Corp., Sandvine, Winpak

---

Tuesday July 18

U.K. reports its June consumer and producer price indexes.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. reports its June import prices. Estimates are for a 1.1 per cent year-over-year increase.

Earnings include: Bank of America, CSX, Goldman Sachs, Harley Davidson, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Kinder Morgan, Ericsson, Lockheed Martin, Novartis, TD Ameritrade, United Continental

---

Wednesday July 19

Japan holds its two-day monetary policy meeting and releases its outlook report.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada reports its May manufacturing sales and new orders. Estimates are for a 1 per cent and 0.5 per cent increase, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. reports its June housing starts and building permits. Consensus is for for a 5.3-per-cent and 2.7-per-cent increase, respectively.

Earnings include: Alcoa, American Express, Atrium Mortgage, CP Rail, Cathay, Choice Properties REIT, Dish Network, Dunkin Brands, Encana, Fidelity, Morgan Stanley, Pandora Media, Qualcomm, Scholastic, Skechers, T-Mobile, United Rentals

---

Thursday July 20

Japan holds its two-day monetary policy meeting and releases its outlook report.

The Euro area reports its July consumer confidence figures.

The European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. reports the last week's initial jobless claims. Estimates are for 245,000, down 2,000.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. reports the July Philadelphia Fed Index. A reading of 23 is expected, down from 27.6 in June.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. reports the Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. reports its June leading indicator. A 0.4 per cent increase is expected.

Earnings include: Abbott Labs, American Airlines, E-Bay, E-Trade, Kingsway Financial, Microsoft, Omnicom, Philip Morris, Polaris Industries, Rogers Communications, SAP, Sherwin-Williams, Snap-On, Unilever, Union Pacific, Travelers, Visa, West Fraser Timber, Whirlpool

---

Friday July 21

Japan reports its June department store sales.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada reports its June consumer price index, which is expected to show a 0.1 per cent decline for the month, but a 1.1-per-cent gain year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada reports May retail sales. Estimates are for a 0.3-per-cent increase.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. reports its first quarter real GDP by industry.

Earnings include: Colgate-Palmolive, General Electric, Honeywell, Husky Energy, Moody's, Schlumberger

