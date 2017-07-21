A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday, July 24

Japan reports July manufacturing PMI and its May leading index.

The Euro area releases its July manufacturing, services and composite purchasing manager's index.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada releases its May wholesale trade. Estimate are for a 0.5-per-cent increase.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. releases its July Markit PMI.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. releases its June existing home sales. Consensus is for a 5.56 annual rate, down 1.2 per cent.

Earnings include: Alacer Gold, Alphabet (Google parent), Anadarko Petroleum, Bonavista Energy, Capstone Mining, Colliers International, Halliburton, Hasbro, J & J Snack Foods, Lennox, Logitech International, Manpower Group, Northern Power Systems, OganiGram Holdings, PrairieSky Royalty, Panera Bread, Ryanair Holdings, Reynolds American, Southern Copper, Stanley Black Decker.

---

Tuesday, July 25

Bank of Japan releases the minutes from its June 15-16 meeting.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. releases the S&P Case-Shiller home price index. Consensus is for a 5.7 per cent year over year increase.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. releases the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index. Consensus is for a reading of 116.

U.S. Federal Open Market Committee begins a two-day meeting.

Earnings include: 3M. A&W Revenue Royalties, AMD, AT&T, Alaris Royalty, Athabasca Oil, AVery Dennison, Canadian National Railway, Caterpillar, Celestica, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Chubb, Domino's Pizza, DuPont, Eli Lilly, Exco Technologies, Express Scripts, FLYHT Aerospace, General Motors, JetBlue, Juniper, Kimberly-Clark, McDonald's, Mondelez, Morningstar, Noranda IF, Newmont Mining, Quest Diagnostics, Rogers Sugar, Seagate, Shutterfly, SuperValu, Superior Energy Services, Texas Instruments, Goodyear, Tootsie Roll Industries, Toromont Industries, Torstar, TransUnion, Tree Island Steel, Uni-Select Inc., United Technologies, Waste Connections, iRobot.

---

Wednesday, July 26

U.S. Federal Open Market Committee continues to meet.

(7 a.m. ET) U.S. release the MBA mortgage applications for the week of July 21.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. releases new home sales report for June. Consensus is for an annual rate of 610,000, unchanged.

(2 p.m.) U.S. Federal Reserve make its interest rate announcement.

Earnings include: ARC Resources, Acadian Timber, Agnico Eagle Mines, Alaska Air, Baker Hughes, Barrick Gold, Boeing, Brinks, Buffalo Wild Wings, CRH Medical, Calfrac Well Services, Canfor Corp., Canfor Pulp Products, Churchill Downs, Coca-Cola, Constellation Software, Corning, DR Horton, Detour Gold, Discover, Dundee Precious Metals, Equifax, Ethan Allen, F5 Networks, Fairfax India Holdings, Ford, General Dynamics, GlaxoSmithKline, Goldcorp, Graco, Hershey, Hilton, Host Hotels, IMAX, Ingersoll-Rand, InterRent REIT, Knight Transportation, Lear, Legg Mason, Live Nation Entertainment, Loblaw Cos., Lundin Mining, Methanex, Nasdaq Inc., New Firstservice Corp., New Gold Inc., Nintendo, Norfolk Southern, Northrop Grumman, NutriSystem, PayPal, Pixelworks, Raymond James Financial, Rent-A-Center, Sherritt, Six Flags, State Street, Suncor Energy, Tembec, Tupperware Brands, Vermilion Energy, Western Energy Services, Whole Foods Market, theScore Inc.

---

Thursday, July 27

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada release its May Survey of Employment, Payrolls, and Hourse

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. releases initial jobless claims for the week of July 22. Estimates are for 240,000, up 7,000.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. releases its June goods trade deficit. Consensus is for it to be $65-billion (U.S.).

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. issues its June durable goods orders. Consensus is for an increase of 2.5 per cent.

Earnings include: ADP, Aflac, AltaGas, Altria, Amazon.com, Ambev, Anglo American, Anheuser-Busch, ArcelorMittal, AstraZeneca, BASF, BJs Restaurants, Baidu, Bayer, Boston Scientific, Boyd Gaming, British American Tobacco, CBRE, CTS Corp., Cameco, CanWel, Canadian Utilities, Celgene, Cenovus, Charter Communications, Comcast, ConocoPhillips, Crescent Point Energy, Deckers Outdoor, Deutsche Bank, Diageo, Dow Chemical, Dr. Pepper Snapple, Dunkin Brands, Eldorado Gold, Expedia, Fiat, First Quantum Minerals, First Solar, FirstEnergy, GNC, Intel, Invesco, Lundin Gold, L'Oreal, MEG Energy, Maple Leaf Foods, Marathon Petroelum, Mattel, Mastercard, Mercer International, Mitel Networks, Nestle, OceanaGold, Oppenheimer, Piper Jaffray, Potash Saskatchewan, Praxair, Procter & Gamble, Raytheon, Revlon, Royal Dutch Shell, Southwest Airlines, SiriusXM, Starbucks, Teck Resources, Tempur Sealy, Total, Twitter, UPS, Vale, Verizon, WWE, Yamana Gold.

---

Friday, July 28

Japan releases its June consumer price index, jobless rate, household spending and retail sales.

The Bank of Japan releases the summary of opinions from its July 19-20 meeting.

The Euro area releases its July economic confidence report.

The Central Bank of Brazil holds its monetary policy meeting.

The Central Bank of Russia holds its monetary policy meeting.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada releases its May real gross domestic product. Consensus is for a 0.2-per-cent increase.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada releases Ottawa's budget balance for April and May.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. issues is second quarter GDP. Consensus is for an annual rate of 2.5 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. release its second quarter employment cost index. Consensus is for a 2.4 per cent year-over-year increase.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. releases the July University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report. Consensus is for a reading of 93.0.

Earnings include: AbbVie, Air France KLM, American Airlines, Bombardier, Calpine, Chevron, Domtar, Exxon Mobil, Fortis, George Weston, Imperial Oil, MacDonald Dettwiler, Magellan Health, Merck, Norbord, NuStar, Oshkosh, Ricoh, Goodyear, TransCanada, UBS Group, Weyerhaeuser, Whirlpool.

