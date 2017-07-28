A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday July 31



Japan industrial production

China purchasing managers' index (PMI)

Germany retail sales

Euro zone jobless rate and consumer price index (CPI)

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada industrial product price index and raw materials price index for June are released. The analyst estimates are declines of 0.5 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively, from June.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. PMI for July is announced.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for June is announced. The consensus projection is an increase of 1.0 per cent from May.

Earnings include: Affiliated Managers Group Inc.; Altaba Inc.; BP PLC; CNA Financial Corp.; Cardinal Energy Ltd.; Excellon Resources Inc.; HSBC Holdings PLC; Heineken NV; Loews Corp.; Martinrea International Inc.; Morguard North American Residential; Precision Drilling Corp.; Roper Technologies Inc.;

--

Tuesday August 1



Japan, China and Euro zone manufacturing PMI

Germany unemployment

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal income and consumption for June is revealed. The consensus projections are increases of 0.4 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively, month over month.

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada Markit manufacturing PMI for July is announced.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI for July is unveiled.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM index for July is released. The consensus is 56.2, down from 57.8 in June.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for June is announced. The consensus is an increase of 0.5 per cent month over month.

Also: U.S. and Canada auto sales for July.

Earnings include: Air Canada; Allstate Corp.; Apple Inc.; Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.; Baytex Energy Corp.; CME Group Inc.; Colliers International Group Inc.; Cummins Inc.; Easyhome Ltd.; Emerson Electric Co.; Endeavour Mining Corp.; Fiserv Inc.; Gear Energy; Genworth MI Canada Inc.; Gibson Energy Inc.; Great Panther Silver Ltd.; Illumina Inc.; Incyte Corp.; Intact Financial Corp.; Mediagrif Interactive Technologies; ONEOK Inc.; Pembina Pipeline Corp.; Pfizer Inc.; Phillips 66; Pioneer Natural Resources Co.; Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.; Saputo Inc.; Secure Energy Services Inc.; Shopify Inc.; Simon Property Group Inc.; Sunoco Logistics Partners LP; Thomson Reuters Corp.; Time Warner Inc.; Under Armour Inc.; Verisk Analytics Inc.; WSP Global Inc.; WestJet Airlines Ltd.; Westshore Terminals Investment Corp.; Whitecap Resources Inc.

--

Wednesday August 2



Japan consumer confidence

Euro zone producer price index (PPI)

(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for July is unveiled. The Street expects an increase of 195,000 jobs from June.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report is released.

Earnings include: American International Group Inc.; Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd.; Allied Properties REIT; American Water Works; AvalonBay Communities Inc.; BMTC Group Inc.; Bird Construction Inc.; Brookfield Property Partners LP; CA Inc.; CGI Group Inc.; CRH Medical Corp.; Calian Technologies Ltd.; Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd.; Cineplex Inc.; Concho Resources Inc.; Delphi Automotive plc; Dominion Resources Inc.; Dorel Industries Inc.; Echelon Financial Holdings Inc.; EcoSynthetix Inc.; Equinix Inc.; Exelon Corp.; Firm Capital Mortgage Invest Corp.; First Capital Realty Inc.; GGP Inc.; Granite Real Estate Investment Trust; Great-West Lifeco Inc.; Home Capital Group Inc.; Humana Inc.; Hydrogenics Corp.; Kinross Gold Corp.; Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp.; Linamar Corp.; Manulife Financial Corp.; Marathon Oil Corp.; MetLife Inc.; Molson Coors Brewing; NeuLion Inc.; Obsidian Energy Ltd.; Osisko Gold Royalties; PHX Energy Services Corp.; Parkland Fuel Corp.; Prudential Financial Inc.; Restaurant Brands International Inc.; Rio Tinto ADR; Southern Co.; Spectra Energy Partners LP; Symantec Corp.; TSO3 Inc.; Tesla Inc.; The Keg Royalties Income Fund; Timbercreek Financial Corp.; Trilogy Energy Corp.; Veresen Inc.; Williams Companies Inc.;

--

Thursday August 3

Japan, China and Euro zone services and composite PMI

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for the week of July 29 is released. The estimate is 240,000, a drop of 4,000 jobs from the previous month.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for June are unveiled. The consensus is an increase of 2.8 per cent from May.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. non-manufacturing ISM index of July is announced. The consensus projection is 56.8, down from 57.4 in the previous reading.



Earnings include: ARC Resources Ltd.; Activision Blizzard Inc.; Aetna Inc.; Allergan Plc; AmerisourceBergen; Apache Corp.; Artis REIT; Asanko Gold Inc.; Atlantic Power Corp.; Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.; BCE Inc.; Berkshire Hathaway Inc .; Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP; Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.; Clorox Co.; Cognizant Technology Solutions; Consolidated Edison Inc.; Duke Energy Corp.; E-L Financial Corporation Ltd.; Enbridge Inc.; Energy Fuels Inc.; Enterprise Products Partners LP; Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.; Fiera Capital Corp.; Gildan Activewear Inc.; HudBay Minerals Inc.; IAG Inc.; IGM Financial Inc.; Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.; Kellogg Co.; Kraft Heinz Co.; Mitel Networks Corp.; Motorola Solutions Inc.; Noble Energy Inc.; Open Text Corp.; Paramount Resources Ltd.; Parker-Hannifin Corp.; Pure Technologies Ltd.; Riocan REIT; SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.; Seven Generations Energy Ltd.; Silvercorp Metals Inc.; Slate Office REIT; Targa Resources Inc.; Viacom Inc.; WestRock Co.; Wyndham Worldwide Corp.; Yum! Brands Inc.

--

Friday August 4



Euro zone retail PMI

Germany factory orders

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada employment for July is released. The consensus estimate is an addition of 19,000 jobs and a 6.5-per-cent unemployment rate, compared to a gain of 45,000 jobs and 6.5-per-cent in June.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada merchandise trade balance for June is announced. The consensus is a deficit of $900-million, down from a $1.4-billion deficit in the previous month.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S employment for June is unveiled. The consensus is a gain 180,000 jobs with an unemployment rate of 4.3 per cent. The previous result was a gain of 222,000 and 4.4 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade balance for June is released. The Street expects a deficit of $45.6-billion, down from $46.5-billion in May.

(10 a.m. ET) Canada Ivey PMI for July is revealed.

Earnings include: Ameren Corp.; Aon plc; Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP; Cigna Corp.; Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust; Newell Brands Inc.; Power Corporation Of Canada; Power Financial Corp.; Sempra Energy

