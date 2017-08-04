A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday August 7

Japan leading index

China foreign reserves, foreign direct investment and trade surplus

Germany industrial production

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Federal Reserve Labor Market Conditions Index for July is released. The analyst estimate is a rise of 1.0 points month over month.

(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for June is announced. The Street expects a rise of $16-billion.

Canadian markets closed for civic holiday

Earnings include: Albemarle Corp.; CBS Corp.; Credicorp Ltd.; First Data Corp.; Heroux-Devtek Inc.; Liberty Global PLC; Marriott International Inc.; Plains All American Pipeline LP; Softbank Corp.; Tyson Foods Inc.;

==

Tuesday August 8

Japan current account surplus and bank lending

Germany trade surplus

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey (June) is released.

Earnings include: AcuityAds Holdings Inc.; Alexco Resource Corp.; Aramark Holdings; AuRico Metals Inc.; Avnel Gold Mining Ltd.; Bellatrix Exploration Ltd.; Birchcliff Energy Ltd.; Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund; CVS Health Corp.; Cargojet Inc.; Cheniere Energy Inc.; Chinook Energy Inc.; Computer Modelling Group Ltd.; Dalradian Resources Inc.; Delphi Energy Corp.; Discovery Communications Inc.; Dream Industrial REIT; Dundee Corp.; Ensign Energy Services Inc.; Franco-Nevada Corp.; Gartner Inc.; Hydro One Ltd.; Immunovaccine Inc.; Information Services Corp.; Journey Energy Inc.; Katanga Mining Ltd.; Kelt Exploration Ltd.; Medicure Inc.; Melcor Developments Ltd.; Neovasc Inc.; NuVista Energy Ltd.; OneREIT; Painted Pony Energy Ltd.; Pason Systems Inc.; Petrowest Corp.; Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.; Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.; Points International Ltd.; Pretium Resources Inc.; SIR Royalty Income Fund; Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.; Slate Retail REIT; Sunoco Logistics Partners LP; TORC Oil & Gas Ltd.; Tahoe Resources Inc.; Temple Hotels Inc.; TransAlta Renewables Inc.; UrtheCast Corp.; Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.; Westport Fuel Systems Inc.; Yangarra Resources Ltd.; Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd.; Zoetis Inc.

==

Wednesday August 9

China Consumer Price Index (CPI), aggregate yuan financing, new yuan loans and money supply

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for July are announced. Consensus is a decline of 3.8 per cent from June.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for June are unveiled. Estimate is a decline of 2.0 per cent month over month.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. productivity and unit labour costs for Q2 (preliminary) are revealed. The consensus projections are annualized rate increases of 0.6 per cent and 1.0 per cent, respectively.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for June (final) are released. Consensus is a rise of 0.6 per cent from May.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report is released.

Earnings include: Agrium Inc.; Aimia Inc.; American Hotel Income Properties LP; Americas Silver Corp.; BlackPearl Resources Inc.; Boralex Inc.; Centric Health Corp.; Chesswood Group Ltd.; Cona Resources Ltd.; Crombie REIT; Crown Capital Partners Inc.; Dream Global REIT; Entree Resources Ltd.; Extendicare Inc.; Finning International Inc.; Freehold Royalties Ltd.; Granite Oil Corp.; Guardian Capital Group Ltd.; Hardwoods Distribution Inc.; IAMGold Corp.; Intertain Group Ltd.; K-Bro Linen Inc.; Keyera Corp.; Killam Properties Inc.; MCAN Mortgage Corp.; Manulife Financial Corp.; Newfoundland Capital Corporation Ltd.; Northview Apartment REIT; Obsidian Energy Ltd.; Pan American Silver Corp.; Park Lawn Corp.; Partners REIT; Petrus Resources Ltd.; Plaza Retail REIT; Premier Gold Mines Ltd.; Pure Industrial REIT; Raging River Exploration Inc.; Seabridge Gold Inc.; Sienna Senior Living Inc.; Smart REIT; Spartan Energy Corp.; Stantec Inc.; Summit Industrial Income REIT; Sun Life Financial Inc.; SunOpta Inc.; TMAC Resources Inc.; TMX Group Ltd.; Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.; The Westaim Corp.; TransAlta Corp.; Trilogy International Partners Inc.; Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.; Valener Inc.; Weibo Corp.;

==

Thursday August 10

Japan machine orders and producer price index

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian new housing price index for June is announced. Estimate is a rise of 0.4 per cent from May and 4.1 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Aug. 5 are released.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI Final Demand for July is revealed. Consensus is an increase of 0.1 per cent from June and 2.3 per cent year over year. Excluding food and energy, the projections are rises of 0.2 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. budget deficit for July is announced.

Earnings include: Africa Oil Corp.; Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.; Autocanada Inc.; Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust; Biosyent Inc.; Boardwalk REIT; Brookfield Asset Management Inc.; CAE Inc.; CI Financial Corp.; Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd.; Chartwell Retirement Residences; China Gold International Resources; Dream Office REIT; Element Fleet Management Corp.; Emera Inc.; Equitable Group Inc.; H&R REIT; High Arctic Energy Services Inc.; Inter Pipeline Ltd.; Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.; Leon's Furniture Ltd.; Macy's Inc.; Manadalay Resources Corp.; Mosaic Capital Corp.; Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.; NGEx Resources Inc.; Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT; Onex Corp.; Pure Gold Mining Inc.; Quebecor Inc.; Rubicon Minerals Corp.; Savaria Corp.; TerraVest Capital Inc.; Timbercreek Financial Corp.; Trican Well Service Ltd.; True North Commercial REIT; WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust; Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

==

Friday August 11

Japan tertiary index and markets closed

Germany CPI

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for July is released. Consensus is an increase of 0.1 per cent from June and 1.8 per cent year over year. Excluding food and energy, the projections are rises of 0.2 per cent and 1.7 per cent, respectively.

Earnings include: Enerplus Corp.; Magna International Inc.; Marathon Gold Corp.; TELUS Corp.

