Monday August 21

Japan all-industry activity index and department store sales

China foreign direct investment

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada releases wholesale trade results for June. The analyst estimate is a decline of 1.5 per cent from May.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity Index for July is announced.

Earnings include: BHP Billiton Ltd.

Tuesday August 22

Germany ZEW Survey

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian retail sales figures for June are unveiled. The consensus projection is an increase of 0.3 per cent from May.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for June is released. The Street expects an increase of 0.4 per cent from May and 6.9 per cent year over year.

Earnings include: Intuit Inc.; Patient Home Monitoring Corp.; Salesforce.com Inc.

Wednesday August 23

Euro zone PMI and consumer confidence

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for July are announced.

(10 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report is released.

Earnings include: HP Inc.; Lowe's Companies Inc.; Royal Bank Of Canada;

Thursday August 24

Japan manufacturing PMI and leading index

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Aug. 19 are unveiled. Estimate is 237,000, a rise of 5,000 from previous week.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for July are announced. Consensus is an annualized rate rise of 0.7 per cent.

Also: U.S. Kansas City Fed's economic symposium on "Fostering a Dynamic Global Economy" in Jackson Hole, WY., begins (though Aug. 26).

Earnings include: Autodesk Inc.; Broadcom Ltd.; Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce; Dollar Tree Inc.; Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.; Hormel Foods Corp.; JM Smucker Co.; Tiffany & Co.; VMware Inc.;

Friday August 25

Japan CPI

Germany real GDP and business climate

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable goods orders for July are announced. Consensus is a decline of 5.8 per cent from June. Excluding transport, the Street expects a rise of 0.4 per cent/

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Fed chair Janet Yellen speaks on "Financial Stablity" at Kansas City Fed's economic symposium.

Also: Ottawa's budget balance of June is unveiled.

