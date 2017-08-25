A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday August 28

(830 a.m. ET) U.S. goods trade deficit for July. Also, U.S. wholesale and retail inventories for July.

Earnings include: Emblem Corp.; NYX Gaming Group Ltd.

===

Tuesday August 29

Japan jobless rate and household spending for July.

Germany releases consumer confidence data and France second-quarter GDP and July consumer spending numbers. The U.K. releases nationwide home prices.

(830 a.m. ET) Canada industrial product price index for July.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Case-Shiller 20-City Home Price Index for June. Consensus is for a 5.6 per cent rise year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index.

Earnings include: Bank of Montreal; Bank of Nova Scotia; Best Buy Co Inc.; H&R Block Inc.; Laurentian Bank Of Canada;

===

Wednesday August 30

Japan retail sales.

Euro area releases economic and consumer confidence numbers. Germany releases August Consumer Price Index.

(830 a.m. ET) Canada current account deficit, expected to come in at $16.6 billion.

(815 a.m ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for August.

(830 a.m. ET) U.S. Real GDP for the second quarter. Consensus is for annualized growth of 2.7 per cent.

President Trump expected to speak in Springfield, MO, on tax reform.

Earnings include: Analog Devices Inc.; Ctripcom International Ltd.;National Bank of Canada; Workday Inc.

===

Thursday August 31

Japan industrial production for July. China releases manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI figures. India reveals second-quarter GDP.

Euro area releases Consumer Price Index reports for August, plus jobless numbers. Germany will also reveal retail sales for July.

(830 a.m. ET) Canada releases real GDP for the second quarter. Consensus is for annualized growth of 3.7 per cent.

(830 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for previous week. They are forecasted to rise by 2,000.

(830 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and personal income for July, expected to rise by 0.4 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively.

(10 as.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for July. The Street is expecting a rise of 0.5 per cent.

Earnings include: Campbell Soup Co.; Canadian Western Bank; Cooper Companies Inc.; Palo Alto Networks Inc.; Toronto-Dominion Bank

===

Friday Sept. 1

Japan releases capital spending, manufacturing PMI, and consumer confidence numbers. China releases the Caixin Manufacturing PMI report.

Euro area releases manufacturing PMI figures, and Italy releases second-quarter GDP.

(830 a.m. ET) U.S. nonfarm payrolls for August. Consensus is for a net increase in jobs of 180,000, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 4.3 per cent. Average hourly earnings are expected to rise 2.6 per cent from a year ago.

(930 a.m. ET) Canada Markit Manufacturing PMI report for August.

(945 am. ET) U.S. Markit Manufacturing PMI for August.

(10 a.m. ET) Manufacturing ISM report for the U.S.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S construction spending for July. The Street expects a rise of 0.5 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for August.

Motor vehicle sales expected to be released for Canada and the U.S.

Round 2 of NAFTA renegotiations scheduled to take place in Mexico City until Sept. 5.

