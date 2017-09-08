Calendar: What investors need to know for the week ahead

A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday September 11

Japan machine orders and tertiary industry index

China producer price index (PPI), consumer price index (CPI), new yuan loans, money supply and foreign direct investment

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for August are announced. The Street expects an annualized rate decline of 2.8 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Earnings include: CanniMed Therapeutics Inc.; Pacific Insight Electronics Corp.

==

Tuesday September 12

U.K. CPI and PPI

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for July is released.

==

Wednesday September 13

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Japan PPI

Germany CPI

Euro zone industrial production

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. producer price index (PPI) final demand for August is unveiled. The Street projects an increase of 0.3 per cent from July and 2.5 per cent year over year. Excluding food and energy, the consensus estimates are increases of 0.2 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report is released

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. budget balance for August is announced. The estimate is a deficit of $124-billion, rising from $107-billion in July.

Earnings include: Polymet Mining Corp.

==

Thursday September 14

Japan industrial production and department store sales

China industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment

Story continues below advertisement

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's new housing price index for July is unveiled. The analyst estimate is a rise of 0.2 per cent from June and a 3.7-per-cent jump year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. consumer price index (CPI) for August is announced. The consensus is an increase of 0.3 per cent from July and 1.8 per cent year over year. Excluding food and energy, the estimates are increases of 0.2 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for the week of Sept. 2 are released. The Street expects 300,000, a rise of 2,000 from the previous week.

Earnings include: Empire Company Ltd.; Oracle Corp.

==

Friday September 15

Euro zone trade surplus and labour costs.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian new motor vehicle sales for July are revealed. The estimate is a rise of 4.9 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for August are announced. The Street expects an increase of 0.1 per cent from July. Excluding automobiles, the consensus estimate is a 0.5-per-cent rise.

(9 a.m. ET) Canadian existing home sales for August are revealed. Estimate is a decline of 8.0 per cent year over year.

(9 a.m. ET) Canadian average home prices for August are announced. Estimate is a rise of 6.5 per cent from the previous year.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production for August is announced. Consensus is an increase of 0.1 per cent from July.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. capacity utilization for August is unveiled. The Street expects 76.8 per cent, up 0.1 per cent from July.