Canadian dollar adds to losses on dovish Bank of Canada

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, adding to losses from the day before, when the Bank of Canada held interest rates steady and tempered expectations for a hike early next year.

The central bank struck a more dovish tone than investors had expected after very strong employment data on Friday.

Still, the Canadian dollar is likely to strengthen over the coming year, a Reuters poll showed, on assumptions that uncertainty over trade lifts and a stronger economy boosting inflation will prompt the Bank of Canada to resume raising rates.

At 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT), the Canadian dollar was down 0.5 per cent at $1.2847 to the greenback, or 77.84 U.S. cents.

The currency, which touched its weakest since Friday at $1.2860, lost ground despite firm domestic data and a higher price of oil, one of Canada's major exports.

U.S. crude prices rose 0.7 per cent to $56.37 a barrel.

The value of Canadian building permits increased 3.5 per cent in October from September, more than economists had expected, on increased plans for commercial and residential construction.

The U.S. dollar reached a two-week high against a basket of currencies on optimism that the United States will push through a tax overhaul.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve, with the two-year up 1.5 cents to yield 1.481 per cent and the 10-year rising 17 cents to yield 1.837 per cent.

The gap between Canada's two-year yield and its U.S. equivalent widened by 1.5 basis points to a spread of –33.3 basis points.

