Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Market Updates

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Traders will parse for clues from speeches by U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen and European Central Bank head Mario Draghi later on Friday at the annual central bankers meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)
Traders will parse for clues from speeches by U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen and European Central Bank head Mario Draghi later on Friday at the annual central bankers meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)

Canadian dollar flat as investors eye Jackson Hole speeches Add to ...

TORONTO — Reuters

Published

Last updated

The Canadian dollar was steady against the U.S. dollar on Friday, as investors looked ahead to key central bank speeches amid the lack of domestic events to steer further direction in thin trading.

Traders will parse for clues from speeches by U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen and European Central Bank head Mario Draghi later on Friday at the annual central bankers meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The two officials are expected to stay the course on monetary policy.

At 9:20 a.m. EDT (1320 GMT), the Canadian dollar traded at $1.2520 to the greenback, or 79.87 U.S. cents, unchanged from the previous session’s close and mostly underperforming against other major counterparts.

The currency traded within a tight range between $1.2503 and $1.2539.

Prices of oil, a major Canadian export, rose modestly on Friday, as the U.S. petroleum industry braced for Hurricane Harvey, flagged to potentially become the biggest storm to hit the U.S. mainland in more than a decade. U.S. crude prices were up 0.23 per cent to $47.54 a barrel.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year price up 0.5 Canadian cent to yield 1.264 per cent and the benchmark 10-year rising 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.886 per cent.

The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was –7.8 basis points, while the 10-year spread was –30.6 basis points.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Money Monitor: Breaking down smart beta ETFs (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories