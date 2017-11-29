Canadian dollar nears four-week low as oil slips

The Canadian dollar weakened to a nearly four-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices fell and the greenback added to this week's gains against a basket of major currencies.

The U.S. dollar was helped by data showing the U.S. economy grew faster than initially thought in the third quarter, notching its quickest pace in three years.

Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, slipped as doubts set in about Russia's willingness to substantially extend a deal among some of the world's biggest exporters to curb output.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.22 per cent at $57.86 a barrel.

At 9:13 a.m. ET (1413 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2842 to the greenback, or 77.87 U.S. cents, down 0.2 per cent.

The currency's strongest level of the session was $1.2805, while it touched its weakest since Nov. 2 at $1.2859.

Data will be released Friday on Canada's jobs for November and gross domestic product for the quarter, which could help guide investor expectations for further interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada.

The central bank raised rates in July and September but has since turned more cautious on the outlook for the economy. It will make an interest rate decision next week.

Vulnerabilities created by Canada's high household debt and hot housing market remain elevated but should ease over time as a stronger economy and tighter mortgage requirements help improve conditions, the Bank of Canada said on Tuesday.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year fell 2 cents to yield 1.430 per cent and the 10-year declined 25 cents to yield 1.871 per cent.

The gap between the 10-year yield and its U.S. counterpart widened by 1.1 basis points to a spread of –50.5 basis points, its widest since July 11.