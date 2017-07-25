The Canadian dollar firmed against the greenback on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar slid against a basket of currencies and oil prices climbed on promises by major producers to help control oversupply.

The combination of a weaker U.S. dollar, higher oil prices and robust economic data helped push the Canadian dollar to its strongest level in 14 months on Monday, breaching the $1.25, or 80 U.S. cents, level.

At 9:10 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2489 to the greenback, or 80.07 U.S. cents, up 0.2 per cent.

The currency’s strongest level of the session was $1.2487, while its weakest level was $1.2526.

The next key level analysts are eyeing is $1.2461, or 80.25 U.S. cents, hit in May 2016.

The currency has gained some 10 per cent since early May, while the spread between yields of Canadian and U.S. 2-year bonds has narrowed sharply since June and sits at 7.2 basis points, its narrowest in more than a year.

The U.S. dollar fell to a more than one-year low against its rivals ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting that starts later on Tuesday. Markets are giving a less than 50 per cent probability of a interest rate increase before the end of the year, according to CME’s Fed watch tool.

Prices of crude oil, a key Canadian export, strengthened further after Saudi Arabia promised to curb exports and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producers discussed extending their deal to cut output beyond March 2018 if necessary.

U.S. crude prices were up 2.03 per cent to $47.28 a barrel.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across the maturity curve, with the two-year price down 5.5 cents to yield 1.307 per cent and the benchmark 10-year falling 54 cents to yield 1.987 per cent.

