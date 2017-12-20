Canadian dollar lifted by domestic wholesale trade data, oil

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday after domestic data showed wholesale trade rose more than expected in October, which could bode well for economic growth at the start of the fourth quarter.

Increased purchases of machinery and equipment, as well as household goods, drove the value of Canadian wholesale trade up 1.5 per cent, data showed.

That could mean October growth data, due on Friday, could come in stronger than forecast, though Thursday's retail sales report will also be key, Nick Exarhos, economist at CIBC, wrote in a note.

The Canadian dollar touched a session high of $1.2819 after the data was released, its highest since Dec. 15.

At 9:31 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2849 to the greenback, or 77.83 U.S. cents, up 0.2 per cent.

An uptick in oil prices also lent support to the loonie as crude rose on expectations of a fall in U.S. inventories.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.40 per cent at $57.79 a barrel, while Brent crude rose 0.44 per cent to $64.08.

Canadian government bond prices were largely lower across the maturity curve, with the two-year price down 5.5 cents to yield 1.634 per cent and the benchmark 10-year falling 40 cents to yield 1.983 per cent.