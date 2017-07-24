The Canadian dollar strengthened to 80 U.S. cents for the first time in more than a year amid mounting evidence the economy is gathering speed and expectations the central bank will continue tightening monetary policy.

The loonie has advanced almost 10 per cent from a 16-month low on May 4, making it the best-performing major currency tracked by Bloomberg over that period. The Bank of Canada raised borrowing costs for the first time in seven years on July 12, taking its main rate up 25 basis points to 0.75 per cent.

“Robust fundamentals along with a central bank that’s not exactly rowing back expectations of rate hikes to come are the two key culprits here,” said Bipan Rai, Toronto-based senior foreign-exchange and macro strategist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

The loonie strengthened 0.2 per cent to 79.93 U.S. cents at 10:32 a.m. in Toronto after touching 80.10 cents earlier, it’s highest intraday level since May 2016. It traded at C$1.2511 per U.S. dollar.

There’s a 79 per cent probability that policy makers led by Governor Stephen Poloz will increase rates again this year, according to overnight index swaps data compiled by Bloomberg.

Wholesale sales rose more than expected in May, according to data released on Monday, adding to higher-than-forecast growth in retail and manufacturing sales, as well as a surge in new jobs that capped the best quarter since 2010.

