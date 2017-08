The Canadian dollar was nearly unchanged on Tuesday against its U.S. counterpart as oil prices slipped from two-month highs, while the greenback stabilized a day after being pressured by political turmoil in Washington.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.76 per cent at $49.79 a barrel as ample global supplies countered strong demand and forecasts of another drop in U.S. crude inventories.

The U.S. dollar edged higher against a basket of major currencies.

On Monday it fell to its lowest since May 2016 following news that the White House’s communications director was leaving the post after 10 days.

At 9:10 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at $1.2481 to the greenback, or 80.12 U.S. cents.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2452 to $1.2512, after hitting on Thursday its strongest in more than two years at $1.2414.

It has jumped more than 10 per cent since early May, including a 3.9 per cent gain last month when the Bank of Canada raised interest rates for the first time in nearly seven years.

The Bank of Canada has signaled it is comfortable with market expectations that another rate hike won’t happen until October, analysts said.

Canadian government bond prices were mixed across a steeper yield curve, with the two-year up 1.5 cents to yield 1.308 per cent and the 10-year falling 1 cent to yield 2.057 per cent.

The 10-year yield touched on Monday its highest intraday level since November 2014 at 2071 per cent.

Both Canadian and U.S. jobs data for July and domestic trade data for June are due on Friday.

