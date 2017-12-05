Canadian dollar posts six-week high as exports rise ahead of BoC decision

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a six-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after data showed a rebound in the country's exports one day before an interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada.
Canada's trade deficit narrowed to $1.47-billion in October from a revised $3.36-billion in September as exports increased after four consecutive monthly declines. Economists had forecast a deficit of $2.70-billion.
"This report, combined with last week's stellar employment report, will be looked favorably upon by the data dependent Bank of Canada," said Dina Ignjatovic, an economist at TD Bank in a research note.
Data on Friday showed that Canada's economy added nearly 80,000 jobs in November.
Still, economists expect the Bank of Canada to leave its benchmark interest rate on hold at 1 per cent on Wednesday due to a number of uncertainties that could affect the domestic economy, including renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.
The central bank raised rates in July and September for the first time in seven years.
At 9:36 a.m. ET (1436 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2661 to the greenback, or 78.98 U.S. cents, up 0.1 per cent.
The currency touched its strongest since Oct. 24 at $1.2624.
The loonie advanced despite a drop in the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports.
U.S. crude prices were down 0.12 per cent at $57.4 a barrel as investors took profits in the wake of a pact by major producers to extend output cuts.
Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield curve, with the two-year down 0.5 cent to yield 1.553 per cent and the 10-year falling 5 cents to yield 1.931 per cent.
The gap between Canada's 2-year yield and its U.S. equivalent widened by 4.2 basis points to a spread of –27 basis points, as gains on Wall Street helped underpin U.S. Treasury yields.
