Canadian dollar pulls back from recent rally as oil prices fall

The Canadian dollar weakened modestly against the greenback on Monday, consolidating after last week's rally and as oil prices slipped on expectations that U.S. output will rise this year.

At 9:01 a.m. EST, the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 per cent lower at $1.2829 to the greenback, or 77.95 U.S. cents.

The loonie pulled back from a more than one-week high hit on Friday amid improved risk appetite and after U.S. President Donald Trump said Canada and Mexico would be exempt from tariffs on steel and aluminum as long as talks to update the North American Free Trade Agreement progressed (NAFTA).

Still, investors were likely to remain wary over the risk of a global trade war after Trump's tariffs were met with criticism from Germany and China.

Lower oil prices also helped pressure the Canadian dollar as U.S. crude was down 0.97 per cent at $61.44 a barrel.

Canadian markets were also looking ahead to Tuesday's speech on the labor market by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz, likely the main domestic economic event of the week.

The central bank held interest rates steady last week as expected, while a speech from Deputy Governor Tim Lane on Thursday stuck to the bank's dovish message that it will be cautious in considering further increases.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said during a visit to London on Monday that there are parallels between the way companies in North America and Britain are holding back on investment as they respectively wait for clarity on the re-negotiation of NAFTA and the outcome of talks on a Brexit deal.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year up 0.5 cents to yield 1.829 per cent and the benchmark 10-year rising 5 cents to yield 2.265 per cent.