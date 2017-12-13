Canadian dollar rises with oil as greenback slips ahead of Fed decision

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil rose, while American inflation data pressured the greenback ahead of an expected interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve.
The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, climbed as industry data showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles, while expectations for an extended shutdown of a major North Sea crude pipeline also continued to bolster markets.
U.S. crude prices were up 0.7 per cent at $57.55 a barrel.
The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies after data showed a rise in core inflation that was short of economists' forecasts.
At 8:49 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2841 to the greenback, or 77.88 U.S. cents, up 0.2 per cent. The currency traded in a range of $1.2822 to $1.2882.
On Tuesday, the loonie touched its weakest since Dec. 1 at $1.2893. It had been pressured by the Bank of Canada's dovish tone last week after it left its benchmark interest rate steady at 1 per cent.
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz is due to speak on Thursday.
Canadian home prices fell again in November, the third straight monthly decline and the largest November drop outside of a recession, as Toronto prices fell for the fourth month and Vancouver prices were flat, data showed on Wednesday.
Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the yield curve, with the two-year down 1.5 cents to yield 1.529 per cent and the 10-year flat to yield 1.866 per cent.
The gap between the 10-year yield and its U.S. equivalent narrowed by 2.8 basis points to a spread of –50.8 basis points.
On Tuesday, the spread touched its widest since July at –53.7 basis points.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨