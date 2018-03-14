Canadian dollar rises with oil prices after Chinese factory data

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Wednesday, boosted by a rise in oil prices after strong Chinese factory activity lifted commodity markets.

At 9:14 a.m. EDT, the Canadian dollar was trading up 0.3 per cent at $1.2926 to the greenback, or 77.36 U.S. cents.

Data showed China's industrial output grew 7.2 per cent in the first two months of the year compared with the year before, topping expectations and boosting optimism over the outlook for commodities.

China is the world's second-largest economy and the world's largest importer of commodities. U.S. crude prices were up 0.61 per cent at $61.08 a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.37 per cent to $64.88.

The Canadian dollar also benefited from U.S. dollar softness after U.S. retail sales unexpectedly dropped in February and as investors continued to be wary of the risk of a global trade war.

The U.S. dollar edged up 0.1 per cent against a basket of major currencies .

The loonie was able to recover some of Tuesday's nearly 1 per cent decline after Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said a degree of untapped potential remains in the Canadian labor market, reinforcing expectations the central bank will take its time raising interest rates further.

Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the maturity curve, with the two-year price down 1 cent to yield 1.795 per cent and the benchmark 10-year flat to yield 2.204 per cent.