Canadian dollar slips ahead of Poloz speech as oil prices fall

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday after oil prices fell and data showed robust U.S. retail sales, while investors turned their attention to a speech by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz.

Oil, one of Canada's major exports, declined after the International Energy Agency increased its forecast for U.S. output growth in 2018.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.9 per cent at $56.11 a barrel.

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in November, pointing to sustained strength in the economy.

The data helped boost the U.S. dollar , which had fallen on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates, as expected, but left its rate outlook for the coming years unchanged.

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz was due to discuss three concerns that keep him awake at night. The central bank will release his prepared remarks at 12:25 p.m. EST.

At 9:23 a.m. EST, the Canadian dollar was down 0.2 per cent at $1.2838 to the greenback, or 77.89 U.S. cents.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2802 to $1.2866.

Resales of Canadian homes rose 3.9 per cent in November from October, the fourth straight monthly rise, but the momentum may not last as stricter mortgage rules take effect in January, the Canadian Real Estate Association said.

Statistics Canada said new home prices edged up by 0.1 per cent in October on strength in the capital, Ottawa, and the first increase in Toronto in five months.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Separately, the statistics agency said Canadian household debt as a share of income reached a record high of 171.1 per cent in the third quarter. The report is likely to reinforce concerns that consumers could run into trouble as interest rates rise.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield curve, in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year dipped 3 cents to yield 1.522 per cent, and the 10-year declined 12 cents to yield 1.858 per cent.