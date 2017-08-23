The Canadian dollar weakened slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, pressured in part by softer oil prices and threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to terminate the NAFTA treaty.

In wide-ranging comments made at a rally with supporters on Tuesday, Trump signaled he might end the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada to jumpstart negotiations on modernizing the deal.

At 9:38 a.m. EDT, the Canadian dollar was down 0.2 per cent at C$1.2589 to the greenback, or 79.43 U.S. cents.

The currency traded within a narrow range of $1.2561 to $1.2598, supported by recent upbeat economic data that has prompted expectations the Bank of Canada will raise interest rates again this fall.

Oil, a key Canadian export, was under pressure on concerns over rising production in Libya and a surprise increase in U.S. gasoline inventories, though prices pared earlier losses. U.S. crude prices were down 0.19 per cent to $47.74 a barrel.

With few domestic drivers to move the currency this week, all eyes are on the annual meeting of global central bankers in Jackson Hole later. In particular, investors are awaiting speeches from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Friday, though neither is expected to make new policy statements.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year price up 1.5 cents to yield 1.262 per cent and the benchmark 10-year rising 18 cents to yield 1.9 per cent.

The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was –5.1 basis points, while the 10-year spread was 28.4 basis points.

