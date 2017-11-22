Canadian dollar strengthens against weaker greenback as oil rallies

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices climbed and weaker-than-expected U.S. durable goods orders weighed on the greenback.

The price of U.S. crude oil reached $58 a barrel for the first time since July 2015 as a major pipeline cut Canadian crude flows to the United States.

Oil is one of Canada's major exports.

The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies after data showed new orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in October.

At 9:34 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2747 to the greenback, or 78.45 U.S. cents, up 0.3 per cent.

The currency traded in a narrow range of $1.2739 to $1.2788. On Tuesday, it touched a nearly three-week low at $1.2837.

The loonie has been pressured recently by concern that an uncertain outlook for the North American Free Trade Agreement will stall Bank of Canada interest rate hikes.

The United States, Mexico and Canada failed to resolve any major differences in a fifth round of talks to rework the NAFTA trade deal, drawing a swift complaint from the Trump administration on Tuesday that the lack of progress could spell doom.

Canadian government bond prices were mixed across a flatter yield curve, with the two-year down 0.5 cent to yield 1.465 per cent and the 10-year rising 2 cents to yield 1.916 per cent.

Canadian retail sales data for September is due on Thursday.

