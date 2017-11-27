Canadian dollar stronger even as oil slips from two-year high

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday even as U.S. oil prices pulled back from a two-year high, as the greenback broadly extended recent losses.
At 8:56 a.m. ET (1356 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2681 to the greenback, or 78.86 U.S. cents, its strongest level of the session and up 0.2 per cent. It had gained 0.4 per cent last week.
The currency's weakest level was $1.2722.
The Bank of Canada is due to release its semi-annual Financial System Review on Tuesday, while currency strategists are also looking ahead to a monthly employment report and quarterly gross domestic product data due on Friday after weak retail sales numbers last week.
U.S. crude prices were down 0.95 per cent to $58.39 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.25 per cent.
The Canadian dollar was slightly stronger against the euro and weaker versus the Japanese yen.
Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the maturity curve, with the two-year price down half a cent to yield 1.443 per cent and the benchmark 10-year rising 3 cents to yield 1.885 per cent.
The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -31 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -44.5 basis points.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨