The Canadian dollar weakened on Wednesday to a nearly two-week low against its U.S. counterpart as the gap between U.S. and Canadian yields widened after having narrowed sharply in recent months.

Canada’s two-year yield fell 1.8 basis points further below its U.S. counterpart to a spread of –9.9 basis points.

The spread last week hit its narrowest since May 2015 at –2.4 basis points, after the Bank of Canada raised interest rates earlier in July for the first time in nearly seven years.

Losses for the loonie and other commodity-linked currencies, such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars, came as a senior administration official said U.S. President Donald Trump is close to a decision on how to respond to what he considers China’s unfair trade practices.

Commodity-linked currencies could be hurt by the threat of protectionist policies.

At 9:05 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2564 to the greenback, or 79.59 U.S. cents, down 0.2 per cent.

The currency’s strongest level of the session was $1.2533, while it touched its weakest since July 21 at $1.2589.

Still, the loonie has rallied nearly 10 per cent since early May. It touched on Thursday its strongest in more than two years at $1.2414.

Oil, one of Canada’s major exports, shook off bearish headlines as investors and traders took advantage of earlier losses and pushed crude prices back towards this week’s eight-week highs.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.16 per cent at $49.24 a barrel.

Canadian auto sales rose 4.9 per cent in July as the industry benefited from strong economic growth even as U.S. sales fell for a fifth consecutive month, according to data released on Tuesday.

Canadian government bond prices were slightly higher across the yield curve, with the two-year up 0.5 cent to yield 1.260 per cent and the 10-year rising 7 cents to yield 1.950 per cent.

Both Canadian and U.S. jobs data for July and domestic trade data for June are due on Friday.

