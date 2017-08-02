The Dow Industrials breached the 22,000 mark for the first time ever on Wednesday, boosted by a rally in Apple’s shares.

Apple jumped 6.02 per cent to a record high, after the world’s largest publicly listed company reported strong results and iPhone sales, and signaled its upcoming 10th-anniversary phone is on schedule. The stock is up about 30 per cent this year.

The S&P 500 information technology index is up 22 per cent year to date, leading other sectors, as investors look for growth in an otherwise low-growth environment. It was the only S&P gainer with a 1 percent rise.

The Dow has risen 11 per cent in 2017, even as Wall Street is losing confidence that President Donald Trump and a Republican-controlled Congress would be able to cut taxes and increase infrastructure spending this year.

The Dow hit the 20,000 mark in late January and crossed the 21,000 mark in just over a month on March 1, helped by a rise in banks Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.

“Investors are completely immune to all the drama which is taking place in Washington because if you look at the performance of the Dow, it appears everything is hunky-dory,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets UK.

“In earnings, it is all about Apple. The big news was about the production of iPhone 8, the flagship product for the firm will hit the market on time with no issues around production.”

Two-thirds of S&P 500 companies have reported their second-quarter earnings so far and 72 per cent of them have beaten Wall Street’s expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. In a typical quarter, 64 percent of the companies beat expectations.

The results may reassure investors worried about high valuations. The S&P 500 is trading at about 18 times earnings estimates for the next 12 months, above its 10-year average of 14 times, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 47.63 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 22,011.55, the S&P 500 was up 1.83 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 2,478.18.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 29.02 points, or 0.46 per cent, at 6,391.96.

10 of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the energy index’s 0.81 percent loss leading the decliners.

Canada’s main stock index also rose in early trade on Wednesday, boosted by gains in big banks and gold miners, while IT company CGI Group and movie theater chain Cineplex Inc fell after missing earnings expectations.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 46.11 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 15,248.21 shortly after the open. There were two advancers for every decliner.

Data showed U.S. private employers added 178,000 jobs in July, after adding 191,000 jobs in June. Economists polled by Reuters expected an addition of 185,000 jobs. The data comes ahead of the more comprehensive non-farm payrolls data on Friday.

Garmin rose 3.84 per cent and FireEye 7.83 per cent after both companies reported strong quarterly results.

Humana rose 3.53 per cent as the health insurer reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Oil shook off a raft of bearish headlines on Wednesday, as investors and traders took advantage of earlier losses and pushed the price back towards $52 and this week’s eight-week highs.

Brent crude futures were up 12 cents at $51.90 a barrel, recovering from a session low of $51.18. The price hit $52.93 on Monday, its highest since late May.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude edged up 1 cent to $49.17 a barrel.

Both contracts fell sharply the previous day after Royal Dutch Shell said its 400,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) Pernis refinery in the Netherlands would remain offline for at least the next couple of weeks following a fire.

Petromatrix strategist Olivier Jakob said Wednesday’s price recovery had more to do with technical trading than outright fundamentals, which had encouraged traders and investors to buy crude futures.

“There are some technical battles out there today. We are trading around the 200-day moving average and I think that is where a lot of the action of the last two days has been,” Jakob said.

Brent futures fell through their 200-day moving average on Monday, but by Wednesday managed to vault above this trendline, which was last around $51.85 a barrel.

Traders are awaiting the release of official U.S. government data on weekly crude inventory levels after an independent survey on Tuesday showed an unexpected rise of 1.8 million barrels.

The Energy Information Administration is scheduled to release weekly stockpile data at 1430 GMT on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, production from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries hit a 2017 high of 33 million bpd in July, despite the group’s pledge to restrict output along with other non-OPEC producers.

Energy consultancy Douglas Westwood reckons this year’s oil market will be slightly undersupplied but that the glut will return next year, and last until 2021.

“Oversupply will actually return in 2018. This is due to the start-up of fields sanctioned prior to the downturn,” said Steve Robertson, head of research for global oilfield services at Douglas Westwood.

