Market update: Investors shrug off short U.S. government shutdown

U.S. stocks surged in Monday afternoon trading after senators in Washington reached a deal to reopen the federal government, ending a 2-1/2-day shutdown that world markets had largely taken in stride.

U.S. stocks jumped to new session highs after reports that the Senate had struck an agreement to keep the government open until Feb. 8.

In midday trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66.8 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 26,137.12, the S&P 500 gained 12.7 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 2,823.00 and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.75 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 7,383.34.

"It's almost a non-event at this point and would have to go on for at least a week before it would become an issue for the stock market," said Tom Plumb, president of Madison, Wisconsin-based Plumb Funds.

U.S. Treasury yields, which have tended to fall during previous government shutdowns, rose as investors saw limited economic fallout from the political standoff and focused instead on a global economy motoring ahead and U.S. inflation pressures.

Meanwhile, Canada's main stock index fell on Monday led by losses for the industrial and materials groups.

At 1:33 p.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 40.32 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 16,313.42.

World markets had been unfazed by the shutdown in morning trading. The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield on Monday reached close to its highest in more than three years, an extension of the selloff in U.S. bonds since September.

The gain in U.S. shares followed broad gains in Europe, where markets focused on a flurry of mergers and acquisitions and upcoming corporate earnings reports. Progress towards an end to political deadlock in Germany helped the mood.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.3 per cent, with major indices rising in France and Germany. UK's FTSE was the main exception, dropping 0.2 per cent.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, rose 0.4 per cent.

DOLLAR NEAR THREE-YEAR LOW

The dollar remained stuck near three-year lows, continuing its weak start to the year. The dollar index fell 0.17 per cent, with the euro up 0.25 per cent to $1.225.

In European bond markets, Spain's borrowing costs dropped to a six-week low and the gap over its German peers fell to its tightest in almost three years after Fitch Ratings gave Spain its first "A" rating since the euro zone debt crisis.

Greece's short-dated yields also fell after S&P Global Ratings upgraded the country's credit ratings for the first time in two years.

Most other euro zone bond yields were little changed. Analysts said investors were probably moving to the sidelines before the European Central Bank's first meeting of 2018 this Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Oil prices dipped slightly, with U.S. crude down 0.08 per cent to $63.26 per barrel and Brent at $68.68, up 0.1 per cent.

Spot gold added 0.2 per cent to $1,334.12 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.05 per cent to $1,333.80.