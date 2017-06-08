The Canadian dollar strengthened against its broadly firmer U.S. counterpart on Thursday, shaking off lower oil prices, as investors assessed political uncertainty and braced for comments from Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz.

The Bank of Canada will release its review of developments in the financial system at 10:30 a.m. EDT, followed by a news conference with Poloz at 11:15 a.m. EDT. Investors will weigh Poloz’s assessment of the housing and mortgage markets in light of recent troubles at non-bank lender Home Capital.

New housing prices in Canada jumped 0.8 per cent in April from March, the biggest gain in almost a year, Statistics Canada said. The data will undoubtedly fuel worries about a potential housing bubble in Vancouver and Toronto, where prices rose the most in 28 years.

The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies after the European Central Bank cut its forecasts for inflation, weighing on the euro.

Gains for the greenback came ahead of testimony by former U.S. FBI Director James Comey to a Senate committee. Prepared testimony released on Wednesday was seen as containing few surprises.

Results of a parliamentary election in Britain are also due.

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, fell to one-month lows after an unexpected surge in U.S. inventories and the return of more Nigerian crude aggravated investor concerns about an already oversupplied market.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.77 per cent to $45.37 a barrel.

At 9:25 a.m. EDT, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3491 to the greenback, or 74.12 U.S. cents, up 0.1 per cent.

The currency traded in a narrow range of $1.3486 to $1.3522.

In other domestic data, seasonally adjusted housing starts fell to 194,663 units in May from a revised 213,498 in April.

Canadian government bond prices were little changed across the yield curve, with the two-year price flat to yield 0.715 per cent and the 10-year falling 1 cent to yield 1.41 per cent.

On Tuesday, the 10-year yield hit its lowest intraday in nearly seven months at 1.373 per cent.

Report Typo/Error