The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as prices of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, stabilized after a sharp drop the day before.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.22 per cent at $49.01 a barrel.

Oil prices had plunged on Thursday following an Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries-led decision to extend current production curbs that investors gauged did not go far enough to reduce a global supply glut.

Gains for the loonie came even as the U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies. Data showed that U.S. economic growth slowed less sharply in the first quarter than initially thought.

At 9:27 a.m. ET (1327 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3456 to the greenback, or 74.32 U.S. cents, up 0.2 per cent.

The currency traded in a range of $1.3433 to $1.3497.

On Thursday, the loonie touched its strongest intraday level in five weeks at $1.3388 after the Bank of Canada on Wednesday sketched a rosier economic view than investors had expected in its statement announcing no change in its 0.5 per cent benchmark interest rate.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across a flatter yield curve, with the two-year up 1.5 cents to yield 0.711 per cent and the 10-year rising 23 cents to yield 1.437 per cent.

The gap between the 2-year and 10-year yields narrowed by 1.8 basis points to a spread of 72.6 basis points, its narrowest since Nov. 8. Shorter-dated Canadian bonds have increasingly underperformed longer-dated maturities since Wednesday’s rate decision by the Bank of Canada.

Report Typo/Error