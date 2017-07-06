The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices rose, while domestic data showed a solid gain for the country’s exports.

Canada’s trade deficit almost doubled to $1.09-billion in May but in a sign of economic strength, both exports and imports reached record highs, Statistics Canada data indicated.

“The Bank of Canada will probably take some comfort from indications that export growth is holding up,” said Paul Ferley, assistant chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada.

Expectations for an interest rate increase as soon as next week have been rising since Bank of Canada officials said in June that a pair of rate cuts in 2015 had done their job to cushion the economy from collapsing oil prices.

Prices of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, recovered some ground after a surprisingly upbeat picture of U.S. demand halted the previous day’s steep slide, although the prospect of oversupply in 2018 prompted more analysts to cut their price forecasts.

At 9:24 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2935 to the greenback, or 77.31 U.S. cents, up 0.2 per cent.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2924 to $1.2984. It touched on Tuesday its strongest since September at $1.2912.

Still, foreign exchange strategists expect the loonie to weaken over the coming months as the recent rally driven by expectations for higher interest rates runs out of steam and lower oil prices weigh.

Separate domestic data showed that the value of Canadian building permits issued in May jumped 8.9 per cent on plans for more residential building construction, particularly in the red-hot Ontario market.

Canadian government bond prices fell across a steeper yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds as minutes from the European Central Bank’s June meeting showed the central bank opened the door to dropping a pledge to boost its bond-purchase program if necessary.

The two-year fell 4 cents to yield 1.153 per cent and the 10-year declined 46 cents to yield 1.845 per cent.

The two-year yield touched its highest since September 2014 at 1.159 per cent.

Canada’s employment report for June is due on Friday.

Report Typo/Error