The Canadian dollar weakened on Wednesday for the third straight day against its U.S. counterpart, as depressed oil prices offset the Bank of Canada’s recent shift to a more hawkish stance.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.09 per cent at $43.55 a barrel. Oil is one of Canada’s major exports.

At 9:37 a.m. EDT, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3301 to the greenback, or 75.18 U.S. cents, down 0.3 per cent.

The currency’s strongest level of the session was $1.3263, while it touched its weakest since Thursday at $1.3304.

The Bank of Canada’s top two officials said last week that rate cuts put in place in 2015 had largely done their work, and the bank would assess whether rates need to be kept at near-record lows.

If the Bank of Canada caught markets by surprise last week in laying the groundwork for interest rate hikes, it may have been because traders missed – or ignored – signals the central bank was already sending.

Canadian government bond prices were mixed across a flatter yield curve, with the two-year down 2 cents to yield 0.921 per cent and the 10-year rising 2 cents to yield 1.498 per cent.

The Bank of Canada will auction $3-billion of 10-year bonds on behalf of the federal government. The bidding deadline is 12 p.m. EDT.

Falling oil prices have helped support Canadian government bonds and “should support today’s auction,” Benjamin Reitzes, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a research note.

Canadian retail sales data for April is due out on Thursday, while inflation data for May is due on Friday.

