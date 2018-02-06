Wall Street on roller-coaster ride as volatility reigns

U.S. stocks slipped in volatile trading on Tuesday following the biggest one-day declines for the S&P 500 and Dow in more than six years.

Major indexes swung from negative to positive and back after starting the session down 2 per cent.

The sharp declines in recent days have marked a pullback long-awaited by investors after the market has minted record high after record high.

"Put your seatbelts on. It's going to be a volatile ride for the next several trading sessions," said Chad Morganlander, portfolio manager at Washington Crossing Advisors in Florham Park, nj.

"Fundamentals are moving forward in a positive way, which gives us confidence that in the long run you'll continue to see higher highs within the markets."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.94 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 24,294.81, the S&P 500 lost 3.44 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 2,645.5 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.55 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 6,963.98.

In Toronto, the S&P TSX index was down almost 2.5 per cent, falling to a low of 14,945.84 shortly after the open. It quickly recover as well, sitting down 0.4 per cent, or 66.5 points, at 10:12 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index slumped to a 4-1/2-month low on Monday as a global sell-off and weakness in energy prices hit investor sentiment.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 per cent lower at $1.2548 to the greenback, or 79.69 U.S. cents.

Both the S&P 500 and the Dow sank more than 4 per cent on Monday, their biggest falls since August 2011, as concerns over rising U.S. interest rates and government bond yields hit record-high valuations of stocks.

Analysts remained cautious on predicting that the fall - which has helped wipe $4-trillion off global share values - is anything more than a substantial correction to a rally that dates back to the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

The scale of nerves was underlined by a surge in the volatility index and the halting of trading on Tuesday in a handful of exchange-traded funds that allow investors to bet on market swings staying low.

"The one thing I could say with confidence is that volatility has suddenly come back into the market," said Andre Bakhos, Managing Director at New Jersey-based New Vines Capital.

"The declines in markets are steep and vicious and are fostering a feeling of fear which begets irrational behavior. So this market is now driven on fear of rates and wages. That basically means good news now is bad news."

Story continues below advertisement

World stock markets nosedived for a fourth day running on Tuesday, having seen nerves about higher interest rates and overcooked valuations.

Europe's main bourses were down around 2.5 per cent and Wall Street pointed to more losses too as "fear gauges" of market volatility leapt to their highest level since a surprise devaluation of China's currency in 2015.

The flashing warning signs left investors with little option but to seek traditional refuges such as gold and the dollar. Benchmark government bonds -- ironically one of the initial triggers for the sell-off -- also gained.

Commodities remained gloomy too, with oil and industrial metals all tumbling backwards as the year's stellar start for risk assets rapidly soured.

"Playtime is officially over, kids," analysts at Rabobank said. "Rising volatility painfully reminds some investors that one-way bets don't exist."

The equity market sell-off had been viewed by some as a healthy correction after a rapid run up over the last year, but as it snowballed through Asia and Europe and looked to be on its way back to Wall Street, nerves were starting to fray.

Europe's drop sent the region's STOXX 600 to its lowest level in six months while the losses for MSCI's widely tracked 47-country world index broke $4-trillion as its drop since Friday neared 8 per cent.

Wall Street's Dow Jones and S&P 500 benchmarks had slumped 4.6 per cent and 4.1 per cent on Monday, their biggest drops since August 2011. It was also the Dow's biggest fall on a pure points basis of all-time and put it in the red for 2018.

There was intense trading activity, with the average daily volume on Europe's blue-chip STOXX 50 already easily surpassed by the middle of the session.

The euro STOXX volatility index, Europe's main gauge of market anxiety, saw its biggest spike since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States. The better known Wall Street VIX, screamed above the 50 mark.

"This is not the end of the bull market, but it is the end of the super low volatility regime," said David Lafferty, Chief Market Strategist at Natixis Investment Managers.

"The last two days of trading has thrown a giant bucket of cold water on the short volatility trade and I think we're now in for prolonged period of elevated volatility generally."

"Since last autumn, investors had been betting on the 'Goldilocks' economy -- solid economic expansion, improving corporate earnings and stable inflation. But the tide seems to have changed," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 3.4 per cent overnight.

Taiwan's main index lost 5.0 per cent, its biggest slump since 2011, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 4.2 per cent and Japan's Nikkei dived 4.7 per cent, its worst fall since November 2016, to four-month lows.

The original trigger for the sell-off was a sharp rise in U.S. bond yields late last week after data showed U.S. wages increasing at the fastest pace since 2009. That raised the alarm about higher inflation and, with it, potentially higher interest rates.

That could be painful for markets that have been propped up by central banks' stimulus for many years.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield rose to as high as 2.885 per cent on Monday, its highest in four years.

But the massive fall in share prices prompted an about-turn, which sent it back to as low as 2.662 percent. German Bunds, Europe's benchmark, saw yields fall 6 basis points, their biggest drop in over two months.

"Ten-year treasuries at four-year highs -- does this herald the start of a bond bear market? Or are we simply returning to a more 'normal' cycle of higher yields and higher interest rates?" said Graham Bishop, Investment Director at Heartwood Investment Management.

The CBOE Volatility index, the closely followed measure of expected near-term U.S. stock market volatility, jumped over 30 points to 50, its highest level since August 2015.

That left some popular exchange-traded products that investors use to benefit from calm market conditions facing potential liquidation.

Keen to avoid further risk, investors were closing their positions in other assets, including FX markets, where a popular trade has been to sell the dollar against the euro and other currencies seen as benefiting from higher future interest rates.

The euro had been clawing back ground but was suddenly swiped back to $1.2353 as U.S. traders began to buy up the dollar.

That left the euro not far from last week's low of $1.2335, a break of which could usher in a further correction after its rally to a three-year high of $1.2538 by late last month.

Oil prices continued to droop too, with international benchmark Brent hitting a one-month low, before levelling off at $66.90 per barrel, down 1 percent on the day.

U.S. crude futures were trading down 1.3 per cent at $63.33 per barrel, while gold nudged up for a fourth day in the last five, to $1,340 per ounce.

"I think this is a healthy, albeit rather vicious correction (in equity markets) and we may see more over the next week, but on the whole I really wouldn't panic," said broker Marex Spectron's head of precious metals, David Govett.

"As such, I don't think gold will go a lot higher."