Energy markets tumbled Wednesday, pressured by a hefty and unexpected build-up in crude oil inventories in the United States.

U.S. crude prices sank nearly 5 per cent, despite growing friction among disparate members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and an attack by militants in Tehran, one of the largest OPEC producers.

The drop also comes at the start of the Western Hemisphere’s busiest period for fuel consumption, the summer driving season.

The normally bullish signs have largely gone unheeded by oil markets, which have struggled with a stubborn worldwide glut that has put a tight lid on any gains. Resurgent U.S. shale oil production has also fed into morose sentiment, which has persisted even after OPEC and its allies extended output cuts first adopted at the start of this year.

Shares in Canadian energy companies were hit hard as a result of the darker outlook for oil markets, which at the start of 2017 had appeared to be on the mend following a downturn that began more than two years earlier when OPEC cranked open its taps.

West Texas Intermediate crude closed down $2.47 (U.S.) at $45.72 a barrel on Wednesday.

The S&P/TSX capped energy index, which includes shares of producers, integrated oil companies and oil field service providers, lost more than 3 per cent to its lowest in nearly a year.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a 3.3-million-barrel increase in oil inventories from the previous week. That surprised traders, who had largely expected a big drawdown, said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. A jump in gasoline supplies also weighed on oil prices, he said.

“The demand wasn’t as strong as people had anticipated, so that was a negative,” Mr. Flynn said. Many analysts forecast the global oversupply to swindle through the year amid the OPEC cuts and higher long-term demand.

In Iran, suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the parliament and the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran, killing at least 12 people. The country attributed the attack to Saudi Arabia, Iran’s rival and the most prolific OPEC producer, although Islamic State claimed responsibility. The bloodshed only added to tension in the region, where Saudi Arabia and its allies earlier severed ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting Iran and allied militants.

“Not too long ago, if you would have had a terror attack in Iran, or a break-off of diplomatic relationships with Qatar, you would have seen a much bigger reaction in the market. At this point, we seem to be more immune to that,” Mr. Flynn said. “It’s like the market is not really concerned about a disruption of supply, no matter what the geopolitics are.”

Despite the uncertain outlook, energy companies have yet to claw back their spending plans, which are better funded than they have been in the past two years, investment dealer Raymond James said. Its analysts cited better economics for companies’ main projects and the fact that many are not outspending their cash flow. Meanwhile, there is still half a year to temper budgets if conditions get much worse.

“We frankly doubt the latter so perhaps volatility, and/or extreme volatility, is now situation normal and has less relative impact on planned spending behaviour due to the premise that the foundation of the base plan is more structurally firm than in recent memory,” Raymond James said.

Still, the drop in crude triggered a flurry of selling. Big losers on the day included MEG Energy Corp., down 9 per cent, Baytex Energy Corp., down 9 per cent, Encana Corp., down 8 per cent and Cenovus Energy Inc., down 6 per cent.

