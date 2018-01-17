The close: Dow surges to end above 26,000 for first time; TSX rises

World shares advanced on Wednesday to touch a record as Wall Street rallied on a rebound in technology shares while economic reports supported the U.S. dollar and optimism over global growth.

Canada's main stock index ended higher on Wednesday, with banks among the most influential gainers as the Bank of Canada hiked interest rates while gold miners weighed as prices for the precious metal fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 27.82 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 16,326.70. Eight of its 10 main sectors gained.

Story continues below advertisement

The financials group gained 0.4 per cent overall. Several of its biggest members increased on the day, with Bank of Montreal up 0.7 per cent at $103.32 and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce rising 0.5 per cent to $123.02

Goldcorp Inc. lost 4.4 per cent to $18.29. The miner's chief executive officer said they are "done" with mergers and acquisitions and will focus on building new mines at projects it already owns and on improving existing operations.

New Gold Inc. fell 6.6 per cent to $3.97.

Iamgold Corp advanced 1.1 per cent to $7.66 after the company reported quarterly results and provided a 2018 outlook, and Torex Gold Resources Inc. rose 2.6 per cent to $12.98.

Canopy Growth Corp gained 3 per cent to $37.61 after saying on Tuesday it had signed an agreement to supply cannabis to the Canadian province of Prince Edward Island. Rival Aphria Inc. rose 1.9 per cent to $22.05, while Aurora Cannabis Inc. jumped 3.4 per cent to $12.32.

Other notable stocks to advance included Magna International Inc., up 2.7 per cent to $74.14, and Imperial Oil Ltd., which rose 2.1 per cent to $39.95. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased 1.1 per cent to $54.60, while Hudson's Bay Co. rose 1.9 per cent to $11.64.

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday raised interest rates, as expected, but said that while more rate hikes are probably warranted, some continued monetary policy accommodation will likely be needed to maintain optimal growth and inflation.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday and the Dow closed above 26,000 for the first time as investors' expectations for higher earnings lifted stocks across sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 322.79 points, or 1.25 per cent, to 26,115.65, the S&P 500 gained 26.14 points, or 0.94 per cent, to 2,802.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 74.59 points, or 1.03 per cent, to 7,298.28.

U.S. corporate earnings are expected to be solid, with growth for the quarter forecast at 12.2 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters data through Wednesday morning. Of the 36 companies that have reported earnings, 77.8 per cent have topped expectations.

"The positive earnings revision is the strongest we've seen in several years," said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at SunTrust Advisory Services in Atlanta. "It's been hockey-stick growth up since the tax bill passed."

Tech shares, up 1.58 per cent led the advance after a modest pullback on Tuesday. IBM Corp , which gained 2.9 per cent, helped pace gains after Barclays upgraded the stock two notches to "overweight" ahead of its quarterly results on Thursday.

Boeing jumped 4.7 per cent after the company announced a joint venture with car seating leader Adient to make aircraft seats.

Story continues below advertisement

Several companies, however, saw their shares trade lower after underwhelming earnings reports and forecasts.

Goldman Sachs was down 1.9 per cent after posting its first quarterly loss in six years on tax-related charges and a sharp drop in trading revenue.

Ford slipped 7 per ccent after the automaker reported full-year profit below estimates and provided a downbeat forecast.

General Electric slipped 4.7 per cent, extending losses from Tuesday, when it announced more than $11-billion in charges.

The U.S. dollar was higher against a basket of major currencies in a choppy session, buoyed by the stronger-than-forecast data on domestic industrial output in December that supported the notion of a steady U.S. economic expansion.

The dollar briefly moved lower after a tweet by a Politico reporter that U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said he would not vote for a Republican "continuing resolution" stopgap bill to fund the government temporarily.

But the Federal Reserve's Beige Book report on the economy, which said the U.S. economy and inflation expanded at a modest-to-moderate pace from late November through the end of 2017, while wages continued to push higher, helped the dollar regain its footing.

Equities in Europe closed lower, as declines in luxury fashion brand Burberry Group Plc and educational publishing company Pearson Plc weighed, following sales and earnings updates.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.07 per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.46 percent.

The dollar index rose 0.37 per cent, with the euro down 0.42 per cent to $1.2208.

Oil prices were higher ahead of the release of U.S. petroleum data that was expected to show a ninth straight weekly drawdown in crude inventories.

U.S. crude settled up 0.38 per cent at $63.97 per barrel and Brent closed at $69.38, up 0.33 per cent.

World shares have rallied at the start of 2018 on optimism for continued strong global growth and improving corporate earnings, with many analysts expecting the bull run in equities to lengthen.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 8/32 in price to yield 2.572 per cent, from 2.544 per cent late on Tuesday.